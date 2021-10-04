Far Cry 6, Metroid Dread e Alan Wake tra le nuove uscite della settimana
di
Davide Leoni
La settimana appena iniziata è ricchissima di nuove uscite videogiochi, nei prossimi giorni i videogiocatori potranno mettere le mani su giochi molto attesi come Alan Wake Remastered e Far Cry 6, ma non solo...
Sono in arrivo anche Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania, BPM Bullets Per Minute, Jett The Far Shore e ovviamente Metroid Dread per Nintendo Switch.
5 ottobre
- Exophobia | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl |PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Alan Wake Remastered | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC
- Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch
- Rainbow Billy The Curse of the Levithan | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Jett The Far Shore | PS5, PS4, PC
- BPM Bullets Per Minute | PS4, Xbox One
- Puzzle Bobble 3D Vacation Odyssey | PS5, PS4
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes | Switch
- Agatha Christie Hercule Poirot The First Cases | Switch
- AmaneSwitch | Switch
- RiMS Racing | Switch
- Hotel Magnate | PC
6 ottobre
- Art of Rally | PS5, PS4
- Jack Axe | PC
7 ottobre
- Far Cry 6 | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC
- No Longer Home | Xbox One, Switch
- Pretty Girls Mahjong Solitaire | Switch
- Creepy Tales 2 | Switch
- Prehistoric Life Puzzles | Switch
- PandaBall | Switch
- Jack Axe | Switch
- Drum Box | Switch
- Panmorphia | Switch
- The Lightbringer | Switch, PC
- Business Tour Deluxe | Switch
- The Marauder Chronicles Curse Over Valdria | Switch
- Lotus Bloom | Switch
- InfiniteCorp Cyberpunk Card Game | Switch
- Gang Beasts | Switch
- Age of Darkness Final Stand | PC
- Whisper Trip - Chapter 1 | PC
- Blade of Darkness | PC
8 ottobre
- Rain City | Xbox One
- Night Reverie | PC
- Metroid Dread | Switch
- Tetris Effect Connected | Switch
- Lord of the Click 2 | Xbox One
- Enigmatis 3 The Shadow of Karhala | Switch
- Bouncy Bullets 2 | Switch
- AAA Clock | Switch
- Medieval Tower Defense | Switch
- Toroom | Switch
- The Adventures of Spunk Dodgers and Splat | Switch
Venerdì 8 ottobre inoltre debutta in Europa Nintendo Switch OLED, nuovo modello della console ibrida di Nintendo che presenta un display OLED, una dock rinnovata e una nuova colorazione bianca.
