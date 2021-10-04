Everyeye.itLogo Everyeye.it
Far Cry 6, Metroid Dread e Alan Wake tra le nuove uscite della settimana

La settimana appena iniziata è ricchissima di nuove uscite videogiochi, nei prossimi giorni i videogiocatori potranno mettere le mani su giochi molto attesi come Alan Wake Remastered e Far Cry 6, ma non solo...

Sono in arrivo anche Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania, BPM Bullets Per Minute, Jett The Far Shore e ovviamente Metroid Dread per Nintendo Switch.

5 ottobre

  • Exophobia | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC
  • Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl |PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC
  • Alan Wake Remastered | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC
  • Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch
  • Rainbow Billy The Curse of the Levithan | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
  • Jett The Far Shore | PS5, PS4, PC
  • BPM Bullets Per Minute | PS4, Xbox One
  • Puzzle Bobble 3D Vacation Odyssey | PS5, PS4
  • LEGO Marvel Super Heroes | Switch
  • Agatha Christie Hercule Poirot The First Cases | Switch
  • AmaneSwitch | Switch
  • RiMS Racing | Switch
  • Hotel Magnate | PC

6 ottobre

  • Art of Rally | PS5, PS4
  • Jack Axe | PC

7 ottobre

  • Far Cry 6 | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC
  • No Longer Home | Xbox One, Switch
  • Pretty Girls Mahjong Solitaire | Switch
  • Creepy Tales 2 | Switch
  • Prehistoric Life Puzzles | Switch
  • PandaBall | Switch
  • Jack Axe | Switch
  • Drum Box | Switch
  • Panmorphia | Switch
  • The Lightbringer | Switch, PC
  • Business Tour Deluxe | Switch
  • The Marauder Chronicles Curse Over Valdria | Switch
  • Lotus Bloom | Switch
  • InfiniteCorp Cyberpunk Card Game | Switch
  • Gang Beasts | Switch
  • Age of Darkness Final Stand | PC
  • Whisper Trip - Chapter 1 | PC
  • Blade of Darkness | PC

8 ottobre

  • Rain City | Xbox One
  • Night Reverie | PC
  • Metroid Dread | Switch
  • Tetris Effect Connected | Switch
  • Lord of the Click 2 | Xbox One
  • Enigmatis 3 The Shadow of Karhala | Switch
  • Bouncy Bullets 2 | Switch
  • AAA Clock | Switch
  • Medieval Tower Defense | Switch
  • Toroom | Switch
  • The Adventures of Spunk Dodgers and Splat | Switch

Venerdì 8 ottobre inoltre debutta in Europa Nintendo Switch OLED, nuovo modello della console ibrida di Nintendo che presenta un display OLED, una dock rinnovata e una nuova colorazione bianca.

