Far Cry 6, Metroid Dread e Alan Wake tra le nuove uscite della settimana

La settimana appena iniziata è ricchissima di nuove uscite videogiochi, nei prossimi giorni i videogiocatori potranno mettere le mani su giochi molto attesi come Alan Wake Remastered e Far Cry 6, ma non solo...

Sono in arrivo anche Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania, BPM Bullets Per Minute, Jett The Far Shore e ovviamente Metroid Dread per Nintendo Switch.

5 ottobre

Exophobia | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl |PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Alan Wake Remastered | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC

Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch

Rainbow Billy The Curse of the Levithan | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Jett The Far Shore | PS5, PS4, PC

BPM Bullets Per Minute | PS4, Xbox One

Puzzle Bobble 3D Vacation Odyssey | PS5, PS4

LEGO Marvel Super Heroes | Switch

Agatha Christie Hercule Poirot The First Cases | Switch

AmaneSwitch | Switch

RiMS Racing | Switch

Hotel Magnate | PC

6 ottobre

Art of Rally | PS5, PS4

Jack Axe | PC

7 ottobre

Far Cry 6 | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC

No Longer Home | Xbox One, Switch

Pretty Girls Mahjong Solitaire | Switch

Creepy Tales 2 | Switch

Prehistoric Life Puzzles | Switch

PandaBall | Switch

Jack Axe | Switch

Drum Box | Switch

Panmorphia | Switch

The Lightbringer | Switch, PC

Business Tour Deluxe | Switch

The Marauder Chronicles Curse Over Valdria | Switch

Lotus Bloom | Switch

InfiniteCorp Cyberpunk Card Game | Switch

Gang Beasts | Switch

Age of Darkness Final Stand | PC

Whisper Trip - Chapter 1 | PC

Blade of Darkness | PC

8 ottobre

Rain City | Xbox One

Night Reverie | PC

Metroid Dread | Switch

Tetris Effect Connected | Switch

Lord of the Click 2 | Xbox One

Enigmatis 3 The Shadow of Karhala | Switch

Bouncy Bullets 2 | Switch

AAA Clock | Switch

Medieval Tower Defense | Switch

Toroom | Switch

The Adventures of Spunk Dodgers and Splat | Switch

Venerdì 8 ottobre inoltre debutta in Europa Nintendo Switch OLED, nuovo modello della console ibrida di Nintendo che presenta un display OLED, una dock rinnovata e una nuova colorazione bianca.