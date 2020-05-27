Da Far Cry a Dragon Age Inquisition: nuovi sconti approdano su Xbox Store
Lievemente in ritardo rispetto al consueto appuntamento del martedì mattina, sono ora disponibili i nuovi sconti sui giochi Xbox One e i Deals with Gold su Xbox Store.
Come di consueto le promozioni coinvolgono un catalogo piuttosto variegato di titoli: tra i tanti possiamo ad esempio segnalare Dragon Age: Inquisition Game of the Year Edtion, proposto con uno sconto del 75%, oppure Journey to the Savage Planet, scontato del 40%. Interessanti promozioni anche per la serie Ubisoft di Far Cry, con diversi capitoli proposti a prezzo scontato, incluso il più recente Far Cry: New Dawn.
Di seguito, potete trovare l'elenco completo degli sconti attivi:
GIOCHI XBOX ONE
- 2Dark Xbox One Game 80% Rockin’ Action Sale
- American Ninja Warrior: Challenge Xbox One Game 60% DWG*
- Anima: Gate of Memories – Arcane Edition Xbox One Game 40% DWG*
- Aven Colony Xbox One Game 70% DWG*
- Aven Colony – Cerulean Vale Add-On 50% Spotlight Sale
- Batman: Return To Arkham Xbox Game Pass 50% Rockin’ Action Sale
- Blood Bowl 2 Xbox One Game 75% Rockin’ Action Sale
- Blood Bowl 2: Official Expansion Add-On 50% Rockin’ Action Sale
- Blood Bowl 2: Official Expansion + Team Pack Xbox One Game 50% Rockin’ Action Sale
- Bokosuka Wars II Xbox One Game 40% Spotlight Sale
- Borderlands 3 Super Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Rockin’ Action Sale
- Borderlands: Game Of The Year Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Rockin’ Action Sale
- Borderlands: The Handsome Collection Xbox Game Pass 67% Rockin’ Action Sale
- Brief Battles Xbox One X Enhanced 35% Spotlight Sale
- Bundle: South Park: The Stick of Truth + The Fractured But Whole Xbox One Game 67% Rockin’ Action Sale
- Cast of the Seven Godsends – Redux Xbox One Game w/ Free Trial 80% Spotlight Sale
- Circuits Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight Sale
- Claws of Furry Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Spotlight Sale
- Contra Anniversary Collection Xbox One Game 50% Rockin’ Action Sale
- Crypt of the Serpent King Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight Sale
- Dead Island Definitive Collection Xbox One Game 80% Rockin’ Action Sale
- Devil May Cry HD Collection Xbox One Game 40% Rockin’ Action Sale
- Dragon Age: Inquisition – Game of the Year Edition Xbox One Game 75% Rockin’ Action Sale
- DragonFangZ – The Rose＆Dungeon of Time Xbox Play Anywhere 50% Spotlight Sale
- EA Sports FIFA 20 Champions Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Spotlight Sale
- EA Sports FIFA 20 Ultimate Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Spotlight Sale
- Elea – Episode 1 Xbox One X Enhanced 90% Rockin’ Action Sale
- Element Space Xbox One X Enhanced 20% DWG*
- Fall of Light: Darkest Edition Xbox One Game 75% DWG*
- Far Cry 3 Classic Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Rockin’ Action Sale
- Far Cry 4 Xbox One Game 67% Rockin’ Action Sale
- Far Cry 4 + Far Cry Primal Bundle Xbox One Game 65% Rockin’ Action Sale
- Far Cry 4 Gold Edition Xbox One Game 67% Rockin’ Action Sale
- Far Cry 4 Season Pass Add-On 30% Rockin’ Action Sale
- Far Cry 5 Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Rockin’ Action Sale
- Far Cry 5 + Far Cry New Dawn Deluxe Edition Bundle Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Rockin’ Action Sale
- Far Cry 5 Gold Edition + Far Cry New Dawn Deluxe Edition Bundle Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Rockin’ Action Sale
- Far Cry 5 Hours Of Darkness Add-On 30% Rockin’ Action Sale
- Far Cry 5 Lost On Mars Add-On 30% Rockin’ Action Sale
- Far Cry 5 Season Pass Add-On 30% Rockin’ Action Sale
- Far Cry 5 Silver Bars – Large Pack Add-On 30% Rockin’ Action Sale
- Far Cry 5 Silver Bars – XL Pack Add-On 30% Rockin’ Action Sale
- Far Cry Insanity Bundle Xbox One Game 60% Rockin’ Action Sale
- Far Cry New Dawn Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Rockin’ Action Sale
- Far Cry New Dawn Credits Pack – Large Add-On 30% Rockin’ Action Sale
- Far Cry New Dawn Credits Pack – XL Add-On 30% Rockin’ Action Sale
- Far Cry New Dawn Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Rockin’ Action Sale
- Far Cry Primal Xbox One Game 67% Rockin’ Action Sale
- Far Cry Primal – Apex Edition Xbox One Game 67% Rockin’ Action Sale
- Farming Simulator 19 – Anderson Group Equipment Pack Add-On 33% DWG*
- Farming Simulator 19 – John Deere Cotton DLC Add-On 33% DWG*
- Farming Simulator 19 – Platinum Edition Xbox One Game 40% DWG*
- Farming Simulator 19 – Platinum Expansion Add-On 33% DWG*
- FIFA The Journey Trilogy Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Spotlight Sale
- Fighter Within Xbox One Game 75% Rockin’ Action Sale
- Ghost Recon Breakpoint – Ultimate Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 65% Rockin’ Action Sale
- Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams – Director’s Cut Xbox Game Pass 80% Rockin’ Action Sale
- Grand Theft Auto V – Criminal Enterprise Starter Pack and Megalodon Shark Card Bundle Add-On 20% DWG*
- Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition & Whale Shark Card Bundle Xbox One Game 35% Rockin’ Action Sale
- Hitman HD Enhanced Collection Xbox One Game 70% Rockin’ Action Sale
- Hunt: Showdown Xbox One X Enhanced 40% Rockin’ Action Sale
- Journey to the Savage Planet Xbox Game Pass 40% Rockin’ Action Sale
- Kerbal Space Program: Breaking Ground Add-On 35% DWG*
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance Xbox Game Pass 50% Rockin’ Action Sale
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance – DLC Collection Add-On 60% Rockin’ Action Sale
- L.A. Noire Xbox One X Enhanced 50% DWG*
- Letter Quest: Grimm’s Journey Remastered Xbox One Game 70% Rockin’ Action Sale
- Lovecraft’s Untold Stories Xbox One Game 40% DWG*
- Mad Max Xbox One Game 50% Rockin’ Action Sale
- Madden NFL 20: Superstar Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Spotlight Sale
- Madden NFL 20: Ultimate Superstar Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Spotlight Sale
- Manual Samuel Xbox One Game 75% Rockin’ Action Sale
- Mass Effect: Andromeda – Standard Recruit Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Rockin’ Action Sale
- Mega Man 30th Anniversary Bundle Xbox One Game 33% Rockin’ Action Sale
- Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection Xbox One Game 25% Rockin’ Action Sale
- Memories of Mars Xbox One X Enhanced 30% Rockin’ Action Sale
- Metal Gear Solid V: Ground Zeroes Xbox One Game 85% Rockin’ Action Sale
- Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain Xbox Game Pass 70% Rockin’ Action Sale
- Metro Exodus Xbox Game Pass 60% Rockin’ Action Sale
- Metro Exodus Expansion Pass Add-On 33% Rockin’ Action Sale
- Metro Exodus – Sam’s Story Add-On 20% Rockin’ Action Sale
- Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor – Game of the Year Edition Xbox One Game 50% Rockin’ Action Sale
- Mordheim: City of the Damned Xbox One Game 75% Rockin’ Action Sale
- NBA 2K20 Xbox Game Pass 95% Spotlight Sale
- Need For Speed Heat Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Spotlight Sale
- NHL 20 Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 67% Spotlight Sale
- NHL 20 Ultimate Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 67% Spotlight Sale
- Nickelodeon: Kart Racers Xbox One Game 67% DWG*
- No Man’s Sky Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Spotlight Sale
- Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid Xbox Game Pass 40% Rockin’ Action Sale
- Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid – Digital Collector’s Edition Xbox Game Pass 40% Rockin’ Action Sale
- Rabbids Invasion : The Interactive TV Show Xbox One Game w/ Free Trial 75% Rockin’ Action Sale
- Red Dead Redemption 2: Special Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 55.00000000000001% Rockin’ Action Sale
- Refunct Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Spotlight Sale
- Road Rage Xbox One Game 75% Spotlight Sale
- Robot Squad Simulator X Xbox One Game 25% Spotlight Sale
- Rocket Wars Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight Sale
- Rocksmith 2014 Edition – Remastered Xbox One Game 55.00000000000001% Rockin’ Action Sale
- Rogue Stormers Xbox One Game 80% Rockin’ Action Sale
- Rogue Stormers & Giana Sisters Bundle Xbox One Game 80% Rockin’ Action Sale
- Saints Row IV: Re-Elected Xbox One Game 75% Rockin’ Action Sale
- Shape Up Gold Edition Xbox One Game 80% Rockin’ Action Sale
- Sid Meier’s Civilization VI Xbox One X Enhanced 25% DWG*
- Sine Mora EX Xbox One Game 80% Rockin’ Action Sale
- Slain: Back from Hell Xbox One Game 75% Rockin’ Action Sale
- South Park: The Fractured But Whole Xbox One Game w/ Free Trial 70% Rockin’ Action Sale
- South Park: The Fractured But Whole – Gold Edition Xbox One Game 70% Rockin’ Action Sale
- South Park: The Stick Of Truth Xbox One Game 60% Rockin’ Action Sale
- Spartan Fist Xbox One Game 30% DWG*
- Starpoint Gemini Warlords Xbox One Game 75% DWG*
- Starpoint Gemini Warlords: Cycle of Warfare Add-On 50% Spotlight Sale
- Starpoint Gemini Warlords: Deadly Dozen Add-On 50% Spotlight Sale
- Starpoint Gemini Warlords: Rise of Numibia Add-On 50% Spotlight Sale
- Starpoint Gemini Warlords: Titans Return Add-On 50% Spotlight Sale
- STEEP Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Rockin’ Action Sale
- STEEP and The Crew Xbox One Game 80% Rockin’ Action Sale
- STEEP X Games Gold Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Rockin’ Action Sale
- Super Mutant Alien Assault Xbox One Game 85% Spotlight Sale
- Super Ultra Dead Rising 4 Mini Golf Xbox Game Pass 40% Rockin’ Action Sale
- Surf World Series Xbox One Game 40% Spotlight Sale
- The Golf Club 2 Xbox Game Pass 70% DWG*
- The Wolf Among Us Xbox One Game 50% DWG*
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Rockin’ Action Sale
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint Year 1 Pass Add-On 50% Rockin’ Action Sale
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint – Gold Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 65% Rockin’ Action Sale
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Standard Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 65% Rockin’ Action Sale
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Ultimate Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 65% Rockin’ Action Sale
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Year 2 Gold Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 65% Rockin’ Action Sale
- Tom Clancy’s The Division Xbox Game Pass 67% Rockin’ Action Sale
- Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 Xbox One X Enhanced 67% Rockin’ Action Sale
- Tom Clancy’s The Division Franchise Bundle Xbox One Game 75% Rockin’ Action Sale
- Tom Clancy’s The Division Gold Edition Xbox Game Pass 70% Rockin’ Action Sale
- Trover Saves the Universe Xbox One X Enhanced 40% DWG*
- Varenje Xbox Play Anywhere 67% DWG*
- Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr Complete Collection Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Rockin’ Action Sale
- Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr | Imperium edition Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Spotlight Sale
- Warhammer Bundle: Mordheim and Blood Bowl 2 Xbox One Game 75% Rockin’ Action Sale
- Warhammer: Chaosbane Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Rockin’ Action Sale
- Warhammer: Chaosbane Deluxe Edition Xbox One Game 60% Rockin’ Action Sale
- Warhammer: Chaosbane Magnus Edition Xbox One Game 60% Spotlight Sale
- Warparty Xbox One Game 50% DWG*
- Watch Dogs 1 + Watch Dogs 2 Gold Editions Bundle Xbox One Game 75% Rockin’ Action Sale
- Watch Dogs 1 + Watch Dogs 2 Standard Editions Bundle Xbox One Game 75% Rockin’ Action Sale
- Watch Dogs 2 Xbox One Game w/ Free Trial 75% Rockin’ Action Sale
- Watch Dogs 2 – Gold Edition Xbox One Game 75% Rockin’ Action Sale
- Watch_Dogs Xbox One Game 67% Rockin’ Action Sale
- Watch_Dogs Complete Edition Xbox One Game 70% Rockin’ Action Sale
- Without Escape: Console Edition Xbox One Game 30% Spotlight Sale
- WWE 2K20 Xbox One X Enhanced 67% DWG*
- WWE 2K20 Originals: Empire of Tomorrow Add-On 50% DWG*
- Yoku’s Island Express Xbox Game Pass 70% DWG*
GIOCHI XBOX 360
- Call Of Juarez : The Cartel* Backward Compatible 75% DWG
- Call of Juarez: Bound in Blood* Backward Compatible 50% DWG
- Call of Juarez: Gunslinger * Backward Compatible 65% DWG
- Far Cry 2 Backward Compatible 70% Rockin’ Action Sale
- Far Cry 4 Games On Demand 70% Rockin’ Action Sale
- Far Cry Classic Backward Compatible 70% Rockin’ Action Sale
- Metro 2033* Games On Demand 75% DWG
- Metro: Last Light – Ranger Mode* Add-On 50% DWG
- Metro: Last Light – Season Pass* Add-On 75% DWG
- Metro: Last Light – The Chronicles Pack* Add-On 50% DWG
- Metro: Last Light – The Developer Pack* Add-On 50% DWG
- Metro: Last Light – The Faction Pack* Add-On 50% DWG
- Metro: Last Light* Games On Demand 75% DWG
- Prince of Persia* Backward Compatible 60% DWG
- Prince of Persia: Classic* Backward Compatible 60% DWG
- Prince of Persia: The Forgotten Sands* Backward Compatible 60% DWG
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time* Backward Compatible 60% DWG
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Advanced Warfighter 2* Backward Compatible 50% DWG
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Advanced Warfighter* Backward Compatible 50% DWG
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Future Soldier* Backward Compatible 50% DWG
Here are this week’s Deals With Gold and Spotlight Sale offers https://t.co/67TQSz01Lp— Larry Hryb (@majornelson) May 26, 2020
