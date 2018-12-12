Everyeye.itLogo Everyeye.it
Febbre da Super Smash Bros Ultimate in Giappone: 1.2 milioni di copie vendute al lancio

Con 1,220,535 copie vendute sul mercato retail nei primi tre giorni di commercializzazione, Super Smash Bros Ultimate è il nuovo re delle classifiche giapponesi. Il picchiaduro Nintendo riesce a lasciarsi alle spalle Pokemon Let's GO Pikachu/Eevee e Super Mario Party, per un podio interamente dominato da giochi per Switch.

Just Cause 4 apre in Giappone con 16.000 unità mentre Capcom Beat 'Em Up Bundle non va oltre le 7.300 unità su PS4 e 5.900 unità su Switch:

  1. [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 1,220,535
  2. [NSW] Pokemon Let’s Go, Pikachu/Eevee! (Nintendo, 11/16/18) – 93,787 (1,012,247)
  3. [NSW] Super Mario Party (Nintendo, 10/05/18) – 69,861 (489,767)
  4. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 20,995 (1,881,751)
  5. [NSW] Splatoon 2 (Bundle Version Included) (Nintendo, 07/21/17) – 19,083 (2,740,677)
  6. [NSW] Minecraft Nintendo Switch Edition (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 16,948 (403,784)
  7. [PS4] Just Cause 4 (Square Enix, 12/06/18) – 16,100
  8. [PS4] Battlefield V (Electronic Arts, 11/20/18) – 10,555 (141,324)
  9. [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey (Nintendo, 10/27/17) – 9,592 (1,866,426)
  10. [NSW] The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 9,531 (1,182,281)
  11. [3DS] Persona Q2 New Shadow Labyrinth (Atlus, 11/29/18) – 8,076 (87,823)
  12. [NSW] Kirby Star Allies (Nintendo, 03/16/18) – 7,677 (658,270)
  13. [PS4] Capcom Beat ‘Em Up Bundle (Capcom, 12/06/18) – 7,318
  14. [PS4] Call of Duty Black Ops IIII (SIE, 10/12/18) – 6,515 (485,497)
  15. [3DS] Luigi’s Mansion (Nintendo, 11/08/18) – 6,466 (54,800)
  16. [NSW] Capcom Beat ‘Em Up Bundle (Capcom, 12/06/18) – 5,903
  17. [NSW] Taiko no Tatsujin Drum ‘n’ Fun (Bandai Namco, 07/19/18) – 5,113 (236,220)
  18. [3DS] Pokemon Ultrasole e Ultraluna (The Pokemon Company, 11/17/17) – 4,931 (1,773,521)
  19. [NSW] Mario Tennis Aces (Nintendo, 06/22/18) – 3,601 (376,482)
  20. [NSW] Nintendo Labo Toy-Con 03 Kit Veicoli (Nintendo, 09/14/18) – 3,597 (43,451)

Sul fronte hardware, Switch vende 281.000 pezzi (contro i 120.00 della settimana precedente) grazie alla spinta garantita da Super Smash Bros Ultimate, PlayStation 4 e PS4 Pro muovono invece 74.000 unità mentre le console della famiglia 3DS si fermano a 14.000 pezzi.

