MWC 2018
  FF7 Remake e Hokuto Ga Gotoku dominano la classifica dei Most Wanted di Famitsu

Final Fantasy VII Remake, Hokuto Ga Gotoku e Kingdom Hearts III (tutti in versione PlayStation 4) sono i tre giochi più attesi questa settimana dai lettori di Famitsu. Di seguito, la Top 30 completa pubblicata sull'ultimo numero della rivista.

Most Wanted Famitsu (26 febbraio 2018)
In Top Ten trovano spazio anche Super Robot Wars 3, Romancing SaGa 3, Persona Q2, Bayonetta 3 e Dragon Quest XI per Nintendo Switch.

  1. [PS4] Final Fantasy VII Remake – 832 voti
  2. [PS4] Hokuto Ga Gotoku – 633 voti
  3. [PS4] Kingdom Hearts III – 523 voti
  4. [PS4] Super Robot Wars X – 408 voti
  5. [PSV] Romancing SaGa 3 – 246 voti
  6. [3DS] Persona Q2 – 237 voti
  7. [NSW] Project Octopath Traveler – 234 voti
  8. [PS4] Death End Re:Quest – 228 voti
  9. [NSW] Bayonetta 3 – 194 voti
  10. [NSW] Dragon Quest XI – 189 voti
  11. [PS4] Code Vein – 180 voti
  12. [NSW] Shin Megami Tensei V – 174 voti
  13. [PS4] Zanki Zero – 173 voti
  14. [PS4] Valkyria Chronicles 4 – 172 voti
  15. [PS4] Disaster Report 4 Plus Summer Memories – 170 voti
  16. [PS4] Ni No Kuni II – 164 voti
  17. [PS4] Ace Combat 7 – 162 voti
  18. [PS4] Jikkyou Powerful Pro Baseball 2018 – 154 voti
  19. [PS4] Catherine Full Body – 152 voti
  20. [PS4] Dragon Quest Builders 2 – 151 voti
  21. [PSP] Ushiro – 149 voti
  22. [PS4] Metal Max Xeno – 141 voti
  23. [PS4] Far Cry 5 – 139 voti
  24. [NSW] Fire Emblem – 136 voti
  25. [NSW] Dragon Quest Builders 2 – 134 voti
  26. [NSW] Kirby Star Allies – 131 voti
  27. [PS4] The Legend of Heroes Trails of Cold Steel IV: The End of Saga – 128 voti
  28. [PSV] Super Robot Wars X – 111 voti
  29. [PS4] New Gundam Breaker – 109 voti
  30. [PS4] Persona 5 Dancing Star Night – 100 voti

La clsssifica si chiude con Super Robot Wars X per PlayStation Vita, New Gundam Breaker e Persona 5 Dancing Star Night.

