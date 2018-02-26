FF7 Remake e Hokuto Ga Gotoku dominano la classifica dei Most Wanted di Famitsu

Most Wanted Famitsu (26 febbraio 2018)
In Top Ten trovano spazio anche Super Robot Wars 3, Romancing SaGa 3, Persona Q2, Bayonetta 3 e Dragon Quest XI per Nintendo Switch.
- [PS4] Final Fantasy VII Remake – 832 voti
- [PS4] Hokuto Ga Gotoku – 633 voti
- [PS4] Kingdom Hearts III – 523 voti
- [PS4] Super Robot Wars X – 408 voti
- [PSV] Romancing SaGa 3 – 246 voti
- [3DS] Persona Q2 – 237 voti
- [NSW] Project Octopath Traveler – 234 voti
- [PS4] Death End Re:Quest – 228 voti
- [NSW] Bayonetta 3 – 194 voti
- [NSW] Dragon Quest XI – 189 voti
- [PS4] Code Vein – 180 voti
- [NSW] Shin Megami Tensei V – 174 voti
- [PS4] Zanki Zero – 173 voti
- [PS4] Valkyria Chronicles 4 – 172 voti
- [PS4] Disaster Report 4 Plus Summer Memories – 170 voti
- [PS4] Ni No Kuni II – 164 voti
- [PS4] Ace Combat 7 – 162 voti
- [PS4] Jikkyou Powerful Pro Baseball 2018 – 154 voti
- [PS4] Catherine Full Body – 152 voti
- [PS4] Dragon Quest Builders 2 – 151 voti
- [PSP] Ushiro – 149 voti
- [PS4] Metal Max Xeno – 141 voti
- [PS4] Far Cry 5 – 139 voti
- [NSW] Fire Emblem – 136 voti
- [NSW] Dragon Quest Builders 2 – 134 voti
- [NSW] Kirby Star Allies – 131 voti
- [PS4] The Legend of Heroes Trails of Cold Steel IV: The End of Saga – 128 voti
- [PSV] Super Robot Wars X – 111 voti
- [PS4] New Gundam Breaker – 109 voti
- [PS4] Persona 5 Dancing Star Night – 100 voti
La clsssifica si chiude con Super Robot Wars X per PlayStation Vita, New Gundam Breaker e Persona 5 Dancing Star Night.
