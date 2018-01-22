FIFA 18 domina la classifica italiana console, The Sims 4 al primo posto su PC

Classifica Italiana Console (22 gennaio 2018)
In classifica trovano spazio anche Super Mario Odyssey, Assassin's Creed Origins, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe e Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege:
- FIFA 18
- Call of Duty WWII
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Super Mario Odyssey
- FIFA 18 (Xbox One)
- Minecraft PlayStation Edition
- Assassin's Creed Origins
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege
- Call of Duty Infinite Warfare Legacy Edition
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
Classifica Italiana PC (22 gennaio 2018)
- The Sims 4
- Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3
- Football Manager 2018 Limited Edition
- Call of Duty Black Ops II
- Call of Duty 4 Modern Warfare
- Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2
- Grand Theft Auto V
- The Black Box
- Call of Duty WWII
- Need for Speed
Nessuna novità per quanto riguarda la classifica PC, il podio si completa con Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 e Football Manager 2018, in classifica trovano spazio anche GTA V, Call of Duty WWII e Need for Speed.
