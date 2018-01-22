FIFA 18 domina la classifica italiana console, The Sims 4 al primo posto su PC

è stato il videogioco per console più venduto in Italia durante la seconda settimana di gennaio, seguito da. Su PC, invece,mantiene stabilmente la vetta della Top Ten.

Classifica Italiana Console (22 gennaio 2018)

In classifica trovano spazio anche Super Mario Odyssey, Assassin's Creed Origins, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe e Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege:

FIFA 18 Call of Duty WWII Grand Theft Auto V Super Mario Odyssey FIFA 18 (Xbox One) Minecraft PlayStation Edition Assassin's Creed Origins Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Call of Duty Infinite Warfare Legacy Edition Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

Classifica Italiana PC (22 gennaio 2018)

The Sims 4 Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 Football Manager 2018 Limited Edition Call of Duty Black Ops II Call of Duty 4 Modern Warfare Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 Grand Theft Auto V The Black Box Call of Duty WWII Need for Speed

Nessuna novità per quanto riguarda la classifica PC, il podio si completa con Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 e Football Manager 2018, in classifica trovano spazio anche GTA V, Call of Duty WWII e Need for Speed.