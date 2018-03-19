FIFA 18 guida ancora una volta la classifica settimanale italiana

ha diffuso oggi le classifiche italiane relative alle vendite di videogiochi sul mercato retail per PC e Console nella decima settimana del 2018, che va dal 12 al 18 marzo.

In prima posizione c'è l'immancabile FIFA 18, seguito da altre presenze abituali come Grand Theft Auto V e Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy. Degno di nota anche Life is Strange: Before the Storm, che con la Limited Edition in formato fisico è balzato in quarta posizione. Ecco a voi le prime 20 posizioni:

FIFA 18 Grand Theft Auto V Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy Life is Strange: Before the Storm Gran Turismo Sport Super Mario Odyssey Minecraft: PlayStation 4 Edition Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Shadow of the Colossus Call of Duty: WWII NBA 2K18 Pro Evolution Soccer 2018 Uncharted: L'Eredità Perduta The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Monster Hunter World Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 Assassin's Creed Origins Diablo III: Battle Chest Lego City Undercover Horizon Zero Dawn

Cosa ne pensate di questa classifica? Quale tra questi giochi avete acquistato la scorsa settimana? Domani debutta l'esclusiva Microsoft Sea of Thieves, sarà interessante scoprire se riuscirà o meno ad agguantare la prima posizione, considerato che verrà lanciato fin dal primo giorno anche nel servizio in abbonamento Xbox Game Pass.