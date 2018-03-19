FIFA 18 guida ancora una volta la classifica settimanale italiana

In prima posizione c'è l'immancabile FIFA 18, seguito da altre presenze abituali come Grand Theft Auto V e Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy. Degno di nota anche Life is Strange: Before the Storm, che con la Limited Edition in formato fisico è balzato in quarta posizione. Ecco a voi le prime 20 posizioni:
- FIFA 18
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy
- Life is Strange: Before the Storm
- Gran Turismo Sport
- Super Mario Odyssey
- Minecraft: PlayStation 4 Edition
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- Shadow of the Colossus
- Call of Duty: WWII
- NBA 2K18
- Pro Evolution Soccer 2018
- Uncharted: L'Eredità Perduta
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
- Monster Hunter World
- Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2
- Assassin's Creed Origins
- Diablo III: Battle Chest
- Lego City Undercover
- Horizon Zero Dawn
Cosa ne pensate di questa classifica? Quale tra questi giochi avete acquistato la scorsa settimana? Domani debutta l'esclusiva Microsoft Sea of Thieves, sarà interessante scoprire se riuscirà o meno ad agguantare la prima posizione, considerato che verrà lanciato fin dal primo giorno anche nel servizio in abbonamento Xbox Game Pass.