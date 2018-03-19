Everyeye.it

FIFA 18 guida ancora una volta la classifica settimanale italiana

B2Boost ha diffuso oggi le classifiche italiane relative alle vendite di videogiochi sul mercato retail per PC e Console nella decima settimana del 2018, che va dal 12 al 18 marzo.

In prima posizione c'è l'immancabile FIFA 18, seguito da altre presenze abituali come Grand Theft Auto V e Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy. Degno di nota anche Life is Strange: Before the Storm, che con la Limited Edition in formato fisico è balzato in quarta posizione. Ecco a voi le prime 20 posizioni:

  1. FIFA 18
  2. Grand Theft Auto V
  3. Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy
  4. Life is Strange: Before the Storm
  5. Gran Turismo Sport
  6. Super Mario Odyssey
  7. Minecraft: PlayStation 4 Edition
  8. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
  9. Shadow of the Colossus
  10. Call of Duty: WWII
  11. NBA 2K18
  12. Pro Evolution Soccer 2018
  13. Uncharted: L'Eredità Perduta
  14. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
  15. Monster Hunter World
  16. Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2
  17. Assassin's Creed Origins
  18. Diablo III: Battle Chest
  19. Lego City Undercover
  20. Horizon Zero Dawn

Cosa ne pensate di questa classifica? Quale tra questi giochi avete acquistato la scorsa settimana? Domani debutta l'esclusiva Microsoft Sea of Thieves, sarà interessante scoprire se riuscirà o meno ad agguantare la prima posizione, considerato che verrà lanciato fin dal primo giorno anche nel servizio in abbonamento Xbox Game Pass.

