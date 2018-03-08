Everyeye.it

Bloodborne
Ale alle prese con gli orrori di Yharnam
FIFA 18 e Monster Hunter World sono i giochi più venduti di febbraio del PlayStation Store

Sony Interactive Entertainment ha pubblicato la classifica di vendita europea del PlayStation Store relativa a febbraio 2018: nelle prime posizioni troviamo FIFA 18, Monster Hunter World e il remake di Shadow of the Colossus.

Di seguito vi riportiamo le classifiche dei contenuti più venduti di febbraio 2018 sul PlayStation Store europeo:

Giochi PlayStation 4

  1. FIFA 2018
  2. Monster Hunter: World
  3. Gang Beasts
  4. GTA V
  5. Shadow of the Colossus
  6. Kingdom Come: Deliverance
  7. EA Sports UFC 3
  8. Battlefield 1
  9. Need For Speed Payback
  10. The Sims 4
  11. Star Wars Battlefront 2
  12. Rocket League
  13. Call of Duty: WWII
  14. Minecraft
  15. NBA Live 2018
  16. Plants vs. Zombies: Garden Warfare 2
  17. Battlefield 4
  18. NBA 2K18
  19. Pro Evolution Soccer 2018
  20. Crash Bandicoot N Sane Trilogy

DLC

  1. Fortnite – Standard Founder’s Pack
  2. Call of Duty: WWII – The Resistance
  3. Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege – Year 3 Pass
  4. Assassin’s Creed Origins – The Hidden Ones
  5. Fortnite – Deluxe Founder’s Pack
  6. Call of Duty: WWII – Season Pass
  7. Battlefield 1 – Premium Pass
  8. Horizon Zero Dawn – The Frozen Wilds
  9. Rocket League – Fast & Furious ’99 Nissan Skyline GT-R R34
  10. Dragon Ball FighterZ – SSGSS Goku and SSGSS Vegeta Unlock

Giochi PlayStation VR

  1. Surgeon Simulator
  2. Moss
  3. Job Simulator
  4. Rollercoaster Legends
  5. Superhot
  6. The Inpatient
  7. Sprint Vector
  8. Ultrawings
  9. The Brookhaven Experiment
  10. Cocos: Shark Island

Giochi PlayStation Vita

  1. Need for Speed Most Wanted
  2. Little Adventure on the Prairie
  3. Secret of Mana
  4. Persona 4 Golden
  5. Minecraft
  6. Tekken 6
  7. Street Fighter X Tekken
  8. Call of Duty Black Ops: Declassified
  9. Metal Gear Solid HD Collection
  10. Monster Hunter Freedom Unite

Come possiamo vedere, FIFA 18 continua a macinare grandi numeri in Europa, con Monster Hunter World al secondo posto e un ottimo piazzamento anche per il remake di Shadow of the Colossus e Kingdom Come Deliverance. Sul fronte PlayStation VR, invece, Moss è riuscito a piazzarsi al secondo posto pur debuttando il 28 febbraio, quindi con una finestra di vendita ridotta solamente a un giorno.

4
