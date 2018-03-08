FIFA 18 e Monster Hunter World sono i giochi più venduti di febbraio del PlayStation Store

ha pubblicato la classifica di vendita europea delrelativa a febbraio 2018: nelle prime posizioni troviamoe il remake di Shadow of the Colossus

Di seguito vi riportiamo le classifiche dei contenuti più venduti di febbraio 2018 sul PlayStation Store europeo:

Giochi PlayStation 4

FIFA 2018 Monster Hunter: World Gang Beasts GTA V Shadow of the Colossus Kingdom Come: Deliverance EA Sports UFC 3 Battlefield 1 Need For Speed Payback The Sims 4 Star Wars Battlefront 2 Rocket League Call of Duty: WWII Minecraft NBA Live 2018 Plants vs. Zombies: Garden Warfare 2 Battlefield 4 NBA 2K18 Pro Evolution Soccer 2018 Crash Bandicoot N Sane Trilogy

DLC

Fortnite – Standard Founder’s Pack Call of Duty: WWII – The Resistance Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege – Year 3 Pass Assassin’s Creed Origins – The Hidden Ones Fortnite – Deluxe Founder’s Pack Call of Duty: WWII – Season Pass Battlefield 1 – Premium Pass Horizon Zero Dawn – The Frozen Wilds Rocket League – Fast & Furious ’99 Nissan Skyline GT-R R34 Dragon Ball FighterZ – SSGSS Goku and SSGSS Vegeta Unlock

Giochi PlayStation VR

Surgeon Simulator Moss Job Simulator Rollercoaster Legends Superhot The Inpatient Sprint Vector Ultrawings The Brookhaven Experiment Cocos: Shark Island

Giochi PlayStation Vita

Need for Speed Most Wanted Little Adventure on the Prairie Secret of Mana Persona 4 Golden Minecraft Tekken 6 Street Fighter X Tekken Call of Duty Black Ops: Declassified Metal Gear Solid HD Collection Monster Hunter Freedom Unite

Come possiamo vedere, FIFA 18 continua a macinare grandi numeri in Europa, con Monster Hunter World al secondo posto e un ottimo piazzamento anche per il remake di Shadow of the Colossus e Kingdom Come Deliverance. Sul fronte PlayStation VR, invece, Moss è riuscito a piazzarsi al secondo posto pur debuttando il 28 febbraio, quindi con una finestra di vendita ridotta solamente a un giorno.