FIFA 18 e Monster Hunter World sono i giochi più venduti di febbraio del PlayStation Store

Di seguito vi riportiamo le classifiche dei contenuti più venduti di febbraio 2018 sul PlayStation Store europeo:
Giochi PlayStation 4
- FIFA 2018
- Monster Hunter: World
- Gang Beasts
- GTA V
- Shadow of the Colossus
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance
- EA Sports UFC 3
- Battlefield 1
- Need For Speed Payback
- The Sims 4
- Star Wars Battlefront 2
- Rocket League
- Call of Duty: WWII
- Minecraft
- NBA Live 2018
- Plants vs. Zombies: Garden Warfare 2
- Battlefield 4
- NBA 2K18
- Pro Evolution Soccer 2018
- Crash Bandicoot N Sane Trilogy
DLC
- Fortnite – Standard Founder’s Pack
- Call of Duty: WWII – The Resistance
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege – Year 3 Pass
- Assassin’s Creed Origins – The Hidden Ones
- Fortnite – Deluxe Founder’s Pack
- Call of Duty: WWII – Season Pass
- Battlefield 1 – Premium Pass
- Horizon Zero Dawn – The Frozen Wilds
- Rocket League – Fast & Furious ’99 Nissan Skyline GT-R R34
- Dragon Ball FighterZ – SSGSS Goku and SSGSS Vegeta Unlock
Giochi PlayStation VR
- Surgeon Simulator
- Moss
- Job Simulator
- Rollercoaster Legends
- Superhot
- The Inpatient
- Sprint Vector
- Ultrawings
- The Brookhaven Experiment
- Cocos: Shark Island
Giochi PlayStation Vita
- Need for Speed Most Wanted
- Little Adventure on the Prairie
- Secret of Mana
- Persona 4 Golden
- Minecraft
- Tekken 6
- Street Fighter X Tekken
- Call of Duty Black Ops: Declassified
- Metal Gear Solid HD Collection
- Monster Hunter Freedom Unite
Come possiamo vedere, FIFA 18 continua a macinare grandi numeri in Europa, con Monster Hunter World al secondo posto e un ottimo piazzamento anche per il remake di Shadow of the Colossus e Kingdom Come Deliverance. Sul fronte PlayStation VR, invece, Moss è riuscito a piazzarsi al secondo posto pur debuttando il 28 febbraio, quindi con una finestra di vendita ridotta solamente a un giorno.
