FIFA 18 è stato il gioco PS4 più venduto a ottobre sul PlayStation Store europeo

FIFA 18 è stato il videogioco per PlayStation 4 più venduto a ottobre sul PlayStation Store europeo, superando Gran Turismo Sport e Assassin's Creed Origins, che occupano rispettivamente il secondo e terzo gradino del podio.

Giochi PS4

  1. FIFA 18
  2. Gran Turismo Sport
  3. Assassin’s Creed Origins
  4. La Terra di Mezzo L'Ombra della Guerra
  5. Horizon Zero Dawn
  6. The Last of Us Remastered
  7. Wolfenstein: The New Order
  8. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
  9. South Park Scontri Di-Retti
  10. Rocket League
  11. Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy
  12. The Evil Within
  13. Wolfenstein The Old Blood
  14. LittleBigPlanet 3
  15. Uncharted 4 Fine di un Ladro
  16. Minecraft
  17. Mortal Kombat XL
  18. Fallout 4
  19. Dead by Daylight
  20. Star Wars Battlefront

Giochi PlayStation VR

  1. Arizona Sunshine
  2. Everest VR
  3. Superhot VR
  4. Paranormal Activity: The Lost Soul
  5. PlayStation VR Worlds
  6. Raw Data
  7. DriveClub VR
  8. Job Simulator
  9. Chernobyl VR Project
  10. Batman: Arkham VR

DLC

  • Rocket League Fast & Furious ’99 Nissan Skyline GT-R R34
  • Fortnite Standard Founder’s Pack
  • Rocket League – Fast & Furious ’70 Dodge Charger R/T
  • Diablo III: Rise of the Necromancer
  • Battlefield 1 Premium Pass
  • La Terra di Mezzo L'Ombra della Guerra Starter Bundle
  • Fortnite Deluxe Founder’s Pack
  • Rocket League Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice Car Pack
  • Dead by Daylight: Leatherface
  • Call of Duty Black Ops III: Zombies Chronicles

PlayStation Vita

  1. Castlevania: The Dracula X Chronicles
  2. God of War Collection
  3. Dead Nation
  4. Uncharted L'Abisso D'Oro
  5. LittleBigPlanet
  6. Killzone Mercenary
  7. God of War: Ghost of Sparta
  8. Gravity Rush
  9. Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmon
  10. Minecraft

PlayStation 3

  1. Gran Turismo 6
  2. FIFA 18
  3. Minecraft
  4. The Last of Us
  5. The Evil Within
  6. Devil May Cry
  7. Alien: Isolation
  8. FIFA 17
  9. Syberia
  10. Beyond Due Anime

Classici PlayStation

  1. Crash Bandicoot
  2. CTR: Crash Team Racing
  3. Crash Bandicoot 3 Warped
  4. Crash Bandicoot 2: Cortex Strikes Back
  5. Castlevania: Symphony of the Night
  6. Spyro The Dragon Trilogy
  7. Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver
  8. MediEvil
  9. Blood Omen: Legacy of Kain
  10. Resident Evil 3: Nemesis

Cosa ne pensate delle classifiche europee di ottobre del PlayStation Store? Da segnalare l'enorme popolarità di Crash Bandicoot, i giochi del marsupiale occupano infatti le prime quattro posizioni della classifica dedicata ai classici PlayStation e PS2.

