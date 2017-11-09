FIFA 18 è stato il gioco PS4 più venduto a ottobre sul PlayStation Store europeo

Giochi PS4
- FIFA 18
- Gran Turismo Sport
- Assassin’s Creed Origins
- La Terra di Mezzo L'Ombra della Guerra
- Horizon Zero Dawn
- The Last of Us Remastered
- Wolfenstein: The New Order
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
- South Park Scontri Di-Retti
- Rocket League
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy
- The Evil Within
- Wolfenstein The Old Blood
- LittleBigPlanet 3
- Uncharted 4 Fine di un Ladro
- Minecraft
- Mortal Kombat XL
- Fallout 4
- Dead by Daylight
- Star Wars Battlefront
Giochi PlayStation VR
- Arizona Sunshine
- Everest VR
- Superhot VR
- Paranormal Activity: The Lost Soul
- PlayStation VR Worlds
- Raw Data
- DriveClub VR
- Job Simulator
- Chernobyl VR Project
- Batman: Arkham VR
DLC
- Rocket League Fast & Furious ’99 Nissan Skyline GT-R R34
- Fortnite Standard Founder’s Pack
- Rocket League – Fast & Furious ’70 Dodge Charger R/T
- Diablo III: Rise of the Necromancer
- Battlefield 1 Premium Pass
- La Terra di Mezzo L'Ombra della Guerra Starter Bundle
- Fortnite Deluxe Founder’s Pack
- Rocket League Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice Car Pack
- Dead by Daylight: Leatherface
- Call of Duty Black Ops III: Zombies Chronicles
PlayStation Vita
- Castlevania: The Dracula X Chronicles
- God of War Collection
- Dead Nation
- Uncharted L'Abisso D'Oro
- LittleBigPlanet
- Killzone Mercenary
- God of War: Ghost of Sparta
- Gravity Rush
- Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmon
- Minecraft
PlayStation 3
- Gran Turismo 6
- FIFA 18
- Minecraft
- The Last of Us
- The Evil Within
- Devil May Cry
- Alien: Isolation
- FIFA 17
- Syberia
- Beyond Due Anime
Classici PlayStation
- Crash Bandicoot
- CTR: Crash Team Racing
- Crash Bandicoot 3 Warped
- Crash Bandicoot 2: Cortex Strikes Back
- Castlevania: Symphony of the Night
- Spyro The Dragon Trilogy
- Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver
- MediEvil
- Blood Omen: Legacy of Kain
- Resident Evil 3: Nemesis
Cosa ne pensate delle classifiche europee di ottobre del PlayStation Store? Da segnalare l'enorme popolarità di Crash Bandicoot, i giochi del marsupiale occupano infatti le prime quattro posizioni della classifica dedicata ai classici PlayStation e PS2.
Quanto è interessante?
Vai ai commenti