FIFA 18 torna in vetta alla classifica inglese, sul podio anche GTA V e Call of Duty WWII

Non è stata una settimana particolarmente esaltante per quanto riguarda le nuove uscite, tanto è vero che la Top Ten inglese non presenta nuovi ingressi e vede il ritorno disul gradino più alto del podio.

Classifica Inglese (5 marzo 2018)

Il podio si completa con Grand Theft Auto V (titolo che dovrebbe vedere il lancio di una misteriosa Premium Edition a marzo) e Call of Duty WWII, mentre in Top 10 trovano spazio anche Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Monster Hunter World e Super Mario Odyssey:

1. FIFA 18

2. Grand Theft Auto V

3. Call Of Duty WWII

4. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

5. Monster Hunter World

6. Super Mario Odyssey

7. EA Sports UFC 3

8. PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds

9. The Legend Of Zelda Breath Of The Wild

10. Shadow of the Colossus

Le ultime quattro posizioni della classifica inglese sono occupate rispettivamente da EA Sports UFC 3, PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds per Xbox One, The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild e dal remake di Shadow of the Colossus per PlayStation 4. Nessuna nuova entrata durante la settimana appena trascorsa, la mancanza di nuove uscite ha permesso a titoli non recentissimi di tornare in classifica.