FIFA 21 TOTS: svelato il Team of the Season della Premier League in FUT
Come preannunciato, questo pomeriggio EA Sports ha svelato il Team of the Season della Premier League, che include i migliori calciatori della stagione del massimo campionato inglese.
Dopo il Team of the Season della Community votato da tutti i giocatori di FUT, EA Sports ha spostato la sua attenzione verso i maggiori campionati internazionali. Per la Premier League ha sicuramente avuto l'imbarazzo della scelta, vista e considerata l'elevata mole di campioni militanti in alcune delle squadre più celebri del mondo. Ci sono ben 4 atleti con una valutazione di 96, ossia De Bruyne, Salha, Bruno Fernandes e Kane, ma non scherzano neppure gli altri.
Team of the Season della Premier League | FUT 21
- Kevin De Bruyne 96 - Manchester City
- Mohamed Salah 96 - Liverpool
- Bruno Fernandes 96 - Manchester United
- Harry Kane 96 - Tottenham Hotspur
- Ederson Moraes 94 - Manchester City
- Son Heung-min 94 - Tottenham Hotspur
- Jamie Vardy 94 - Leicester City
- Ruben Dias 94 - Manchester City
- Marcus Rashford 93 - Manchester United
- İlkay Gündoğan 92 - Manchester City
- Mason Mount 92 - Chelsea
- Tomáš Souček 91 - West Ham
- João Cancelo 91 - Manchester City
- Luke Shaw 89 - Manchester United
- Wesley Fofana 89 - Leicester City
I calciatori del Team of the Season della Premier League si trovano già nei pacchetti di FIFA 21 Ultimate Team. Quest'oggi sono stati presentati anche Rodri 91 del Manchester City e Patrick Bamford 89 del Leeds, entrambi ottenibili mediante Obiettivo Giocatore. Ricordiamo che nei pacchetti ci sono anche le carte del Team of the Week 31 di FUT 21.
