FIFA 21 TOTS: svelato il Team of the Season della Premier League in FUT

Come preannunciato, questo pomeriggio EA Sports ha svelato il Team of the Season della Premier League, che include i migliori calciatori della stagione del massimo campionato inglese.

Dopo il Team of the Season della Community votato da tutti i giocatori di FUT, EA Sports ha spostato la sua attenzione verso i maggiori campionati internazionali. Per la Premier League ha sicuramente avuto l'imbarazzo della scelta, vista e considerata l'elevata mole di campioni militanti in alcune delle squadre più celebri del mondo. Ci sono ben 4 atleti con una valutazione di 96, ossia De Bruyne, Salha, Bruno Fernandes e Kane, ma non scherzano neppure gli altri.

Team of the Season della Premier League | FUT 21

Kevin De Bruyne 96 - Manchester City

Mohamed Salah 96 - Liverpool

Bruno Fernandes 96 - Manchester United

Harry Kane 96 - Tottenham Hotspur

Ederson Moraes 94 - Manchester City

Son Heung-min 94 - Tottenham Hotspur

Jamie Vardy 94 - Leicester City

Ruben Dias 94 - Manchester City

Marcus Rashford 93 - Manchester United

İlkay Gündoğan 92 - Manchester City

Mason Mount 92 - Chelsea

Tomáš Souček 91 - West Ham

João Cancelo 91 - Manchester City

Luke Shaw 89 - Manchester United

Wesley Fofana 89 - Leicester City

I calciatori del Team of the Season della Premier League si trovano già nei pacchetti di FIFA 21 Ultimate Team. Quest'oggi sono stati presentati anche Rodri 91 del Manchester City e Patrick Bamford 89 del Leeds, entrambi ottenibili mediante Obiettivo Giocatore. Ricordiamo che nei pacchetti ci sono anche le carte del Team of the Week 31 di FUT 21.