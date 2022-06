FIFA 23 introdurrà nuovi Eroi, rework importante in arrivo per l'intesa su FUT

Exclusive FIFA 23 News/Leaks 🚨 Chemistry System Rework 👀 - It looks like every Nation/League works with every Nation/League 🟠 - Chemistry replaced by Stars ✅ - Team can get up to 3 Stars ✅ More big FUT and FIFA 23 News are coming soon ⏰

You will only be able to change players to those positions on Fifa 23.



No more specific position modifier cards. It will be just a generic one as you can use to change the players for their alternative positions 🤯#fifa23