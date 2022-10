FIFA 23, Road to the Knockouts: disponibile il team con Messi e Anguissa

The journey to European glory starts here 🎼🏆



Road to the Knockouts has arrived in #FUT!



-Two wins over the remainder of the Group Stage ✅✅ = ⬆

-Qualification for the Knockouts ✅ = ⬆



Track their progress and find out more ➡ https://t.co/8y3VugprIs#FIFA23 pic.twitter.com/YsB4xqfwLR