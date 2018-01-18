FIFA FUT 18 TOTW: Suarez e James Rodriguez nella Squadra della Settimana 18

Di seguito, potete consultare la rosa completa:
Titolari
- GK: Sergio Asenjo – Villarreal CF
- CB: Martin Hinteregger – FC Augsburg
- CB: Paul Baysse – FC Girondins de Bordeaux
- CB: Jonny Evans – West Brom
- CM: Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain – Liverpool
- CM: James Rodríguez – FC Bayern München
- LM: Gonçalo Guedes – Valencia CF
- LM: Heung Min Son – Tottenham Hotspur
- CF: Manuel Lanzini – West Ham
- ST: Timo Werner – RB Leipzig
- ST: Luis Suarez – FC Barcelona
Sostituti
- GK: Kasper Schmeichel – Leicester City
- RB: Frederik Sørensen – FC Koln
- RM: James Ward-Prowse – Southampton
- CM: Manu Garcia – Deportivo Alavés
- LM: Franco Cervi – SL Benfica
- ST: Callum Wilson – Bournemouth
- ST: Niclas Füllkrug – Hannover 96
Riserve
- GK: Jessy Moulin – AS Saint-Étienne
- LM: Denis Bouanga – FC Lorient
- LM: Murilo Freitas – Tondela
- ST: Sergio Araujo – AEK Athens
- ST: Felipe Mora – Cruz Azul
Nessun giocatore del nostro campionato è incluso nella lista dal momento che questa settimana la Serie A ha osservato un turno di riposo. FIFA FUT 18 è disponibile su PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, e Nintendo Switch. Ricordiamo che EA Sports ha da poco rivelato la formazione completa del Team of the Year (attaccanti, centrocampisti, difensori e portieri).
