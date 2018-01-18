FIFA FUT 18 TOTW: Suarez e James Rodriguez nella Squadra della Settimana 18

Everyeye.it

EA Sports ha pubblicato la formazione completa della Squadra della Settimana 18 di FIFA FUT 18. Vediamo insieme quali sono i giocatori che questa volta si sono aggiudicati un posto nel Team of the Week.

Di seguito, potete consultare la rosa completa:

Titolari

  • GK: Sergio Asenjo – Villarreal CF
  • CB: Martin Hinteregger – FC Augsburg
  • CB: Paul Baysse – FC Girondins de Bordeaux
  • CB: Jonny Evans – West Brom
  • CM: Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain – Liverpool
  • CM: James Rodríguez – FC Bayern München
  • LM: Gonçalo Guedes – Valencia CF
  • LM: Heung Min Son – Tottenham Hotspur
  • CF: Manuel Lanzini – West Ham
  • ST: Timo Werner – RB Leipzig
  • ST: Luis Suarez – FC Barcelona

Sostituti

  • GK: Kasper Schmeichel – Leicester City
  • RB: Frederik Sørensen – FC Koln
  • RM: James Ward-Prowse – Southampton
  • CM: Manu Garcia – Deportivo Alavés
  • LM: Franco Cervi – SL Benfica
  • ST: Callum Wilson – Bournemouth
  • ST: Niclas Füllkrug – Hannover 96

Riserve

  • GK: Jessy Moulin – AS Saint-Étienne
  • LM: Denis Bouanga – FC Lorient
  • LM: Murilo Freitas – Tondela
  • ST: Sergio Araujo – AEK Athens
  • ST: Felipe Mora – Cruz Azul

Nessun giocatore del nostro campionato è incluso nella lista dal momento che questa settimana la Serie A ha osservato un turno di riposo. FIFA FUT 18 è disponibile su PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, e Nintendo Switch. Ricordiamo che EA Sports ha da poco rivelato la formazione completa del Team of the Year (attaccanti, centrocampisti, difensori e portieri).

Contenuti più Letti