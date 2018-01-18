FIFA FUT 18 TOTW: Suarez e James Rodriguez nella Squadra della Settimana 18

ha pubblicato la formazione completa delladi. Vediamo insieme quali sono i giocatori che questa volta si sono aggiudicati un posto nel

Di seguito, potete consultare la rosa completa:

Titolari

GK: Sergio Asenjo – Villarreal CF

CB: Martin Hinteregger – FC Augsburg

CB: Paul Baysse – FC Girondins de Bordeaux

CB: Jonny Evans – West Brom

CM: Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain – Liverpool

CM: James Rodríguez – FC Bayern München

LM: Gonçalo Guedes – Valencia CF

LM: Heung Min Son – Tottenham Hotspur

CF: Manuel Lanzini – West Ham

ST: Timo Werner – RB Leipzig

ST: Luis Suarez – FC Barcelona

Sostituti

GK: Kasper Schmeichel – Leicester City

RB: Frederik Sørensen – FC Koln

RM: James Ward-Prowse – Southampton

CM: Manu Garcia – Deportivo Alavés

LM: Franco Cervi – SL Benfica

ST: Callum Wilson – Bournemouth

ST: Niclas Füllkrug – Hannover 96

Riserve

GK: Jessy Moulin – AS Saint-Étienne

LM: Denis Bouanga – FC Lorient

LM: Murilo Freitas – Tondela

ST: Sergio Araujo – AEK Athens

ST: Felipe Mora – Cruz Azul

Nessun giocatore del nostro campionato è incluso nella lista dal momento che questa settimana la Serie A ha osservato un turno di riposo. FIFA FUT 18 è disponibile su PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, e Nintendo Switch. Ricordiamo che EA Sports ha da poco rivelato la formazione completa del Team of the Year (attaccanti, centrocampisti, difensori e portieri).