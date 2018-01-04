FIFA Ultimate Team 18: Dybala e N'Koulou nella Squadra della Settimana 16

Di seguito, andiamo ad esporvi la nuova Squadra della Settimana di FIFA Ultimate Team 18:
Titolari
- Ederson - Manchester City 83>85
- Lovren - Liverpool 81>84
- Nkoulou - Torino 78>82
- Akè - Bournemouth 75>81
- Pogba - Manchester United 87>89
- Alli - Tottenham 84>86
- Lingard - Manchester United 78>82
- Alexis Sanchez - Arsenal 89>91
- Dybala - Juventus 88>90
- Firmino - Liverpool 83>86
- Arnautovic - West Ham 82>86
- Perin - Genoa 83>85
- Dendoncker - Anderlecht 79>82
- Izquierdo - Brighton 78>82
- Braithwaite - Middlesbrough 77>82
- Snodgrass - Aston Villa 76>81
- Willian - Chelsea 84>86
- Quagliarella - Sampdoria 78 >82
- Wilson - Rangers 69>77
- Mierzejewski - Sydney 72>79
- Fathi - Al Taawoun 67>76
- Alessandra - Notts County 66>75
- Marriott - Peterborough United 62>72
Tra i nomi più altisonanti troviamo Paul Pogba, centrocampista del Manchester United dal passato juventino e Alexis Sanchez, ala offensiva anch'egli ex militante della serie A con la casacca dell'Udinese. Il Team of the Week rimarrà disponibile fino alle ore 18:00 di mercoledì 10 gennaio. Cosa ne pensate delle scelte di EA per questa nuova settimana?
Quanto è interessante?
Vai ai commenti