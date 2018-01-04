Everyeye.it

Honor 7X
  FIFA Ultimate Team 18: Dybala e N'Koulou nella Squadra della Settimana 16

FIFA Ultimate Team 18: Dybala e N'Koulou nella Squadra della Settimana 16

EA Sports ha da poco diffuso la sedicesima Squadra della Settimana di FIFA Ultimate Team 18: la serie A può questa volta vantare le presenze di Paulo Dybala, talentuoso attaccante della Juventus, e Nicolas N'Koulou, difensore in forza al Torino. In panchina troviamo anche i nomi di Perin e Quagliarella.

Di seguito, andiamo ad esporvi la nuova Squadra della Settimana di FIFA Ultimate Team 18:

Titolari

  • Ederson - Manchester City 83>85
  • Lovren - Liverpool 81>84
  • Nkoulou - Torino 78>82
  • Akè - Bournemouth 75>81
  • Pogba - Manchester United 87>89
  • Alli - Tottenham 84>86
  • Lingard - Manchester United 78>82
  • Alexis Sanchez - Arsenal 89>91
  • Dybala - Juventus 88>90
  • Firmino - Liverpool 83>86
  • Arnautovic - West Ham 82>86
Panchinari
  • Perin - Genoa 83>85
  • Dendoncker - Anderlecht 79>82
  • Izquierdo - Brighton 78>82
  • Braithwaite - Middlesbrough 77>82
  • Snodgrass - Aston Villa 76>81
  • Willian - Chelsea 84>86
  • Quagliarella - Sampdoria 78 >82
Riserve
  • Wilson - Rangers 69>77
  • Mierzejewski - Sydney 72>79
  • Fathi - Al Taawoun 67>76
  • Alessandra - Notts County 66>75
  • Marriott - Peterborough United 62>72

Tra i nomi più altisonanti troviamo Paul Pogba, centrocampista del Manchester United dal passato juventino e Alexis Sanchez, ala offensiva anch'egli ex militante della serie A con la casacca dell'Udinese. Il Team of the Week rimarrà disponibile fino alle ore 18:00 di mercoledì 10 gennaio. Cosa ne pensate delle scelte di EA per questa nuova settimana?

Contenuti più Letti