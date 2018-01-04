FIFA Ultimate Team 18: Dybala e N'Koulou nella Squadra della Settimana 16

ha da poco diffuso la sedicesimadi: la serie A può questa volta vantare le presenze di Paulo Dybala, talentuoso attaccante della Juventus, e Nicolas N'Koulou, difensore in forza al Torino. In panchina troviamo anche i nomi di Perin e Quagliarella.

Di seguito, andiamo ad esporvi la nuova Squadra della Settimana di FIFA Ultimate Team 18:



Titolari

Ederson - Manchester City 83>85

Lovren - Liverpool 81>84

Nkoulou - Torino 78>82

Akè - Bournemouth 75>81

Pogba - Manchester United 87>89

Alli - Tottenham 84>86

Lingard - Manchester United 78>82

Alexis Sanchez - Arsenal 89>91

Dybala - Juventus 88>90

Firmino - Liverpool 83>86

Arnautovic - West Ham 82>86

Perin - Genoa 83>85

Dendoncker - Anderlecht 79>82

Izquierdo - Brighton 78>82

Braithwaite - Middlesbrough 77>82

Snodgrass - Aston Villa 76>81

Willian - Chelsea 84>86

Quagliarella - Sampdoria 78 >82

Wilson - Rangers 69>77

Mierzejewski - Sydney 72>79

Fathi - Al Taawoun 67>76

Alessandra - Notts County 66>75

Marriott - Peterborough United 62>72

Tra i nomi più altisonanti troviamo Paul Pogba, centrocampista del Manchester United dal passato juventino e Alexis Sanchez, ala offensiva anch'egli ex militante della serie A con la casacca dell'Udinese. Il Team of the Week rimarrà disponibile fino alle ore 18:00 di mercoledì 10 gennaio. Cosa ne pensate delle scelte di EA per questa nuova settimana?