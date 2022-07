FIFAe World Cup 2022, ecco i giocatori qualificati: ci sono 3 italiani!

The best 3⃣2⃣ #FIFAe players in the world are ready to compete in Copenhagen at the #FeWC 👊



4⃣ x 🇳🇱 🇩🇪

3⃣ x 🇮🇹 🇧🇷 🇩🇰

2⃣ x 🇦🇷 🇺🇸 🇧🇪 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 🇪🇸

1⃣ x 🇵🇱 🇵🇹 🇸🇪 🇫🇷 🇯🇵 pic.twitter.com/HbakkmWkHN