Final Fantasy 14 a quota 27 milioni di registrazioni: ecco le date dei prossimi Fan Fest

We're excited to announce the #FFXIV Fan Festival 2023-2024! 🎉



🇺🇸 Las Vegas - July 28-29, 2023

🇬🇧 London - Oct. 21-22, 2023

🇯🇵 Japan - Early 2024



We can't wait to see our Warriors of Light in person once again, so stay tuned for further updates! pic.twitter.com/3lablCztOt