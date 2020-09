Final Fantasy 16: Yoshida commenta la grafica e conferma nuovi dettagli in arrivo

Square's last TGS panel, Yoshida playing FFXIV will air soon. I wonder if he'll say something about FFXVI, even though that's not the place for it. https://t.co/n7RuJpUTxE — Mog @ FFXVI (@RPGMoogle) September 27, 2020

Yoshida: "We're focusing on development right now. At the end of October we'll open a FF16 teaser site with info on characters and world, and the next big info will be in 2021. Graphics aren't final but were realtime." #FFXVI — Mog @ FFXVI (@RPGMoogle) September 27, 2020

Yoshida: "Tuning for graphics aren't final yet, we saw Americans say "see you in 2035", but we really wanted to show an actual trailer and not some pretty teaser that showed nothing" [paraphrased] #FFXVI — Mog @ FFXVI (@RPGMoogle) September 27, 2020

That's all info for FFXVI for today, as expected. I'll go through it later and give a proper translation of what's being said. — Mog @ FFXVI (@RPGMoogle) September 27, 2020