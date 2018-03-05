Everyeye.it

Everyeye.it

Everyeye.it
MWC 2018
  1. HOME Videogiochi
  2. Final Fantasy VII Remake
  3. Notizie
  4. Final Fantasy 7 e Kingdom Hearts 3 dominano la classifica dei Most Wanted di Famitsu

Final Fantasy 7 e Kingdom Hearts 3 dominano la classifica dei Most Wanted di Famitsu

di
INFORMAZIONI GIOCO
Anche questa settimana, Final Fantasy VII Remake e Kingdom Hearts III dominano la classifica dei Most Wanted di Famitsu. Il podio si completa con Hokuto Ga Gotoku, di seguito vi proponiamo la Top 30 completa.

Famitsu Most Wanted (5 Marzo 2018)
In Top Ten trovano spazio anche Super Robot Wars X, Persona Q2, Romancing SaGa 3, Valkyria Chronicles 4 e Code Vein:

  1. [PS4] Final Fantasy VII Remake – 938 voti
  2. [PS4] Kingdom Hearts III – 655 voti
  3. [PS4] Hokuto Ga Gotoku – 565 voti
  4. [PS4] Super Robot Wars X – 477 voti
  5. [3DS] Persona Q2 – 342 voti
  6. [PSV] Romancing SaGa 3 – 293 voti
  7. [PS4] Death end re:Quest – 292 voti
  8. [PS4] Valkyria Chronicles 4 – 241 voti
  9. [PS4] Code Vein – 230 voti
  10. [NSW] Project Octopath Traveler – 223 voti
  11. [PS4] Catherine: Full Body – 220 voti
  12. [PS4] Metal Max Xeno – 215 voti
  13. [NSW] Dragon Quest XI – 207 voti
  14. [PS4] Zanki Zero – 195 voti
  15. [NSW] Fire Emblem – 192 voti
  16. [NSW] Bayonetta 3 – 190 voti
  17. [NSW] Shin Megami Tensei V – 187 voti
  18. [PS4] Ace Combat 7 – 180 voti
  19. [PS4] Far Cry 5 – 178 voti
  20. [PS4] Dragon Quest Builders 2 – 167 voti
  21. [PS4] Jikkyou Powerful Pro Baseball 2018 – 163 voti
  22. [NSW] Kirby Star Allies – 161 voti
  23. [PS4] Disaster Report 4 Plus Summer Memories – 154 voti
  24. [NSW] Hyrule Warriors Definitive Edition – 151 voti
  25. [PS4] Ni No Kuni II – 146 voti
  26. [PSP] Ushiro – 142 voti
  27. [PSV] Super Robot Wars X – 140 voti
  28. [PS4] The Legend of Heroes Trails of Cold Steel IV The End of Saga – 127 voti
  29. [3DS] Detective Pikachu – 120 voti
  30. [PS4] Shining Resonance Refrain – 103 voti
La classifica si chiude con he Legend of Heroes Trails of Cold Steel IV The End of Saga, Detective PIkachu e Shining Resonance Refrain.
Quanto è interessante?
2
Vai ai commenti

Altri contenuti per Final Fantasy VII Remake

  1. Monster Hunter World ha raggiunto quota 7.5 milioni di copie distribuite
  2. Duke Nukem Forever: la versione del 2001 includeva elementi horror ed RPG

Final Fantasy VII Remake

Final Fantasy VII Remake
  • In Uscita su
  • Pc
  • PS4
  • Xbox One
  • Genere: J-RPG
  • Sviluppatore: Square Enix
  • Publisher: Square Enix
  • Sito Ufficiale: Link

quanto attendi Final Fantasy VII Remake?

90%

Molto atteso
Aggiungi il tuo hype

Contenuti più Letti