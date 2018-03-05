Final Fantasy 7 e Kingdom Hearts 3 dominano la classifica dei Most Wanted di Famitsu

Famitsu Most Wanted (5 Marzo 2018)
In Top Ten trovano spazio anche Super Robot Wars X, Persona Q2, Romancing SaGa 3, Valkyria Chronicles 4 e Code Vein:
- [PS4] Final Fantasy VII Remake – 938 voti
- [PS4] Kingdom Hearts III – 655 voti
- [PS4] Hokuto Ga Gotoku – 565 voti
- [PS4] Super Robot Wars X – 477 voti
- [3DS] Persona Q2 – 342 voti
- [PSV] Romancing SaGa 3 – 293 voti
- [PS4] Death end re:Quest – 292 voti
- [PS4] Valkyria Chronicles 4 – 241 voti
- [PS4] Code Vein – 230 voti
- [NSW] Project Octopath Traveler – 223 voti
- [PS4] Catherine: Full Body – 220 voti
- [PS4] Metal Max Xeno – 215 voti
- [NSW] Dragon Quest XI – 207 voti
- [PS4] Zanki Zero – 195 voti
- [NSW] Fire Emblem – 192 voti
- [NSW] Bayonetta 3 – 190 voti
- [NSW] Shin Megami Tensei V – 187 voti
- [PS4] Ace Combat 7 – 180 voti
- [PS4] Far Cry 5 – 178 voti
- [PS4] Dragon Quest Builders 2 – 167 voti
- [PS4] Jikkyou Powerful Pro Baseball 2018 – 163 voti
- [NSW] Kirby Star Allies – 161 voti
- [PS4] Disaster Report 4 Plus Summer Memories – 154 voti
- [NSW] Hyrule Warriors Definitive Edition – 151 voti
- [PS4] Ni No Kuni II – 146 voti
- [PSP] Ushiro – 142 voti
- [PSV] Super Robot Wars X – 140 voti
- [PS4] The Legend of Heroes Trails of Cold Steel IV The End of Saga – 127 voti
- [3DS] Detective Pikachu – 120 voti
- [PS4] Shining Resonance Refrain – 103 voti
Quanto è interessante?
Vai ai commenti