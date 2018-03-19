Final Fantasy 7 e Kingdom Hearts 3 al vertice della classifica dei Most Wanted di Famitsu

Famitsu Most Wanted (19 marzo 2018)
In Top Ten trovano spazio anche Romancing SaGa 3, Persona Q2, Code Vein, Shin Megami Tensei V e Bayonetta 3:
- [PS4] Final Fantasy VII Remake – 784 voti
- [PS4] Kingdom Hearts III – 617 voti
- [PS4] Super Robot Wars X – 454 voti
- [PSV] Romancing SaGa 3 – 297 voti
- [3DS] Persona Q2 – 273 voti
- [PS4] Code Vein – 232 voti
- [PS4] Death end re;Quest – 231 voti
- [PS4] Valkyria Chronicles 4 – 212 voti
- [NSW] Shin Megami Tensei V – 209 voti
- [NSW] Bayonetta 3 – 199 voti
- [PS4] Zanki Zero – 180 voti
- [PS4] The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV: The End of Saga – 179 voti
- [PS4] Far Cry 5 – 176 voti
- [NSW] Octopath Traveler – 173 voti
- [PS4] Ni no Kuni II – 171 voti
- [NSW] Hyrule Warriors: Definitive Edition – 164 voti
- [NSW] Kirby Star Allies – 152 voti
- [PS4] Catherine: Full Body – 142 voti
- [NSW] Fire Emblem – 140 vvoti
- [PS4] Dragon Quest Builders 2 – 139 voti
- [NSW] Dragon Quest XI – 137 voti
- [PS4] Ace Combat 7 – 134 voti
- [PS4] Jikkyou Powerful Pro Baseball 2018 – 131 voti
- [PS4] New Gundam Breaker – 129 voti
- [PSV] Super Robot Wars X – 120 voti
- [PSP] Ushiro – 118 voti
- [PS4] Metal Max Xeno – 111 voti
- [NSW] Dragon Quest Builders 2 – 110 voti
- [PS4] Disaster Report 4 Plus Summer Memories – 108 voti
- [PS4] SoulCalibur VI – 107 voti
La Top 30 di Famitsu si chiude con Dragon Quest Builders 2 per Nintendo Switch, Disaster Report 4 Plus Summer Memories e SoulCalibur VI.
