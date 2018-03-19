Everyeye.it

  Final Fantasy 7 e Kingdom Hearts 3 al vertice della classifica dei Most Wanted di Famitsu

Final Fantasy 7 e Kingdom Hearts 3 al vertice della classifica dei Most Wanted di Famitsu

Anche questa settimana, Final Fantasy VII Remake e Kingdom Hearts III occupano rispettivamente la prima e seconda posizione della classifica dei Most Wanted di Famitsu, seguiti da Super Robort Wars X che completa il podio.

Famitsu Most Wanted (19 marzo 2018)
In Top Ten trovano spazio anche Romancing SaGa 3, Persona Q2, Code Vein, Shin Megami Tensei V e Bayonetta 3:

  1. [PS4] Final Fantasy VII Remake – 784 voti
  2. [PS4] Kingdom Hearts III – 617 voti
  3. [PS4] Super Robot Wars X – 454 voti
  4. [PSV] Romancing SaGa 3 – 297 voti
  5. [3DS] Persona Q2 – 273 voti
  6. [PS4] Code Vein – 232 voti
  7. [PS4] Death end re;Quest – 231 voti
  8. [PS4] Valkyria Chronicles 4 – 212 voti
  9. [NSW] Shin Megami Tensei V – 209 voti
  10. [NSW] Bayonetta 3 – 199 voti
  11. [PS4] Zanki Zero – 180 voti
  12. [PS4] The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV: The End of Saga – 179 voti
  13. [PS4] Far Cry 5 – 176 voti
  14. [NSW] Octopath Traveler – 173 voti
  15. [PS4] Ni no Kuni II – 171 voti
  16. [NSW] Hyrule Warriors: Definitive Edition – 164 voti
  17. [NSW] Kirby Star Allies – 152 voti
  18. [PS4] Catherine: Full Body – 142 voti
  19. [NSW] Fire Emblem – 140 vvoti
  20. [PS4] Dragon Quest Builders 2 – 139 voti
  21. [NSW] Dragon Quest XI – 137 voti
  22. [PS4] Ace Combat 7 – 134 voti
  23. [PS4] Jikkyou Powerful Pro Baseball 2018 – 131 voti
  24. [PS4] New Gundam Breaker – 129 voti
  25. [PSV] Super Robot Wars X – 120 voti
  26. [PSP] Ushiro – 118 voti
  27. [PS4] Metal Max Xeno – 111 voti
  28. [NSW] Dragon Quest Builders 2 – 110 voti
  29. [PS4] Disaster Report 4 Plus Summer Memories – 108 voti
  30. [PS4] SoulCalibur VI – 107 voti

La Top 30 di Famitsu si chiude con Dragon Quest Builders 2 per Nintendo Switch, Disaster Report 4 Plus Summer Memories e SoulCalibur VI.

