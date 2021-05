Final Fantasy 7: oggi evento su First Soldier; poster di Intergrade coi preorder in Asia

Coming soon: FINAL FANTASY VII THE FIRST SOLDIER official livestream! New info will be shared about the game👀



When:

May 7 4:00 a.m. PDT



Where:https://t.co/9B1WcEI34I



*The stream will be Japanese with English commentary#FF7FS #FinalFantasy #FF7R pic.twitter.com/Q2L9vDHkZm