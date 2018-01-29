Everyeye.it

Final Fantasy 7 per PS4 guida la classifica dei Most Wanted di Famitsu

Final Fantasy VII Remake torna in testa alla classifica dei Most Wanted di Famitsu, seguito da Kingdom Hearts III e Hokuto Ga Gotoku, tutti in versione PlayStation 4.

Famitsu Most Wanted (29 gennaio 2018)
In Top Ten trovano spazio anche Dynasty Warriors 9, Persona Q2, Code Vein, Catherine Full Body e Romancing Saga 3:

  1. [PS4] Final Fantasy 7 Remake – 647 voti
  2. [PS4] Kingdom Hearts III – 427 voti
  3. [PS4] Hokuto Ga Gotoku – 411 voti
  4. [PS4] Dynasty Warriors 9 – 313 voti
  5. [3DS] Persona Q2 – 200 voti
  6. [PS4] Code Vein – 198 voti
  7. [PS4] Dragon Ball FighterZ – 191 voti
  8. [PS4] Catherine Full Body – 178 voti
  9. [PS4] Death end re:Quest – 172 voti
  10. [PSV] Romancing SaGa 3 – 164 voti
  11. [PS4] Ace Combat 7 – 162 voti
  12. [PS4] Super Robot Wars X – 152 voti
  13. [PS4] Zanki Zero – 147 voti
  14. [NSW] Fire Emblem – 145 voti
  15. [PS4] Valkyria Chronicles 4 – 133 voti
  16. [NSW] Shin Megami Tensei V – 131 voti
  17. [NSW] Dragon Quest XI – 128 voti
  18. [NSW] Project Octopath Traveler – 120 voti
  19. [PS4] Disaster Report 4 Plus Summer Memories – 118 voti
  20. [PSV] Super Robot Wars X – 115 voti
  21. [PS4] The Legend of Heroes Trails of Cold Steel IV The End of Saga – 114 voti
  22. [PS4] Dragon Quest Builders 2 – 106 voti
  23. [PS4] Metal Max Xeno – 100 voti
  24. [PSV] Secret of Mana – 99 voti
  25. [NSW] Kirby Star Allies – 96 voti
  26. [PS4] Sword Art Online Fatal Bullet – 94 voti
  27. [PS4] Girls und Panzer Dream Tank Match – 93 voti
  28. [PS4] Red Dead Redemption 2 – 92 voti
  29. [PS4] Jikkyou Powerful Pro Baseball 2018 – 90 voti
  30. [PS4] Dragon's Crown Pro – 89 voti

La classifica si chiude con Red Dead Redemption 2, Jikkyou Powerful Pro Baseball 2018 e Dragon's Crown Pro.

