Final Fantasy 7 per PS4 guida la classifica dei Most Wanted di Famitsu

Famitsu Most Wanted (29 gennaio 2018)
In Top Ten trovano spazio anche Dynasty Warriors 9, Persona Q2, Code Vein, Catherine Full Body e Romancing Saga 3:
- [PS4] Final Fantasy 7 Remake – 647 voti
- [PS4] Kingdom Hearts III – 427 voti
- [PS4] Hokuto Ga Gotoku – 411 voti
- [PS4] Dynasty Warriors 9 – 313 voti
- [3DS] Persona Q2 – 200 voti
- [PS4] Code Vein – 198 voti
- [PS4] Dragon Ball FighterZ – 191 voti
- [PS4] Catherine Full Body – 178 voti
- [PS4] Death end re:Quest – 172 voti
- [PSV] Romancing SaGa 3 – 164 voti
- [PS4] Ace Combat 7 – 162 voti
- [PS4] Super Robot Wars X – 152 voti
- [PS4] Zanki Zero – 147 voti
- [NSW] Fire Emblem – 145 voti
- [PS4] Valkyria Chronicles 4 – 133 voti
- [NSW] Shin Megami Tensei V – 131 voti
- [NSW] Dragon Quest XI – 128 voti
- [NSW] Project Octopath Traveler – 120 voti
- [PS4] Disaster Report 4 Plus Summer Memories – 118 voti
- [PSV] Super Robot Wars X – 115 voti
- [PS4] The Legend of Heroes Trails of Cold Steel IV The End of Saga – 114 voti
- [PS4] Dragon Quest Builders 2 – 106 voti
- [PS4] Metal Max Xeno – 100 voti
- [PSV] Secret of Mana – 99 voti
- [NSW] Kirby Star Allies – 96 voti
- [PS4] Sword Art Online Fatal Bullet – 94 voti
- [PS4] Girls und Panzer Dream Tank Match – 93 voti
- [PS4] Red Dead Redemption 2 – 92 voti
- [PS4] Jikkyou Powerful Pro Baseball 2018 – 90 voti
- [PS4] Dragon's Crown Pro – 89 voti
La classifica si chiude con Red Dead Redemption 2, Jikkyou Powerful Pro Baseball 2018 e Dragon's Crown Pro.
