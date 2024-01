Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth tra rigiocabilità ed episodi inediti: Square Enix a ruota libera

FF7 Rebirth Co-Director Motomu Toriyama says there will be a new episode in Cost del Sol that was not in the original FF7 game! #FF7R pic.twitter.com/Hp0G7Bl8Bp

Toriyama says that FF7 Rebirth is not a game they designed for you to play just once. Just like FF7 Remake it will have a chapter select to make it easier to play so please play and enjoy it 2 or 3 times! #FF7R pic.twitter.com/nKupKHYHtK