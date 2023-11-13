Everyeye.itLogo Everyeye.it
Ma quale Final Fantasy 7 Rebith! Il gioco più atteso di Famitsu è ancora Super Mario RPG

Super Mario RPG continua a dominare la classifica dei Most Wanted di Famitsu, nella settimana che va dal 25 al 31 ottobre, i lettori della rivista hanno eletto il gioco Nintendo come titolo più attesi con oltre 900 voti.

A seguire, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth e Dragon Quest Monsters The Dark Prince (entrambi di Square Enix). Ecco la top 30 completa:

  1. [NSW] Super Mario RPG – 917 voti
  2. [PS5] Final Fantasy VII Rebirth – 853 voti
  3. [NSW] Dragon Quest Monsters The Dark Prince – 530 voti
  4. [PS5] Persona 3 Reload – 345 voti
  5. [PS5] Like a Dragon 8 – 339 voti
  6. [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu World Chikyuu wa Kibou de Mawatteru! – 318 voti
  7. [PS5] Tekken 8 – 249 voti
  8. [PS4] Persona 3 Reload – 233 voti
  9. [PS5] Pragmata – 217 voti
  10. [NSW] Ushiro – 201 voti
  11. [PS4] Like a Dragon 8 – 175 voti
  12. [PS5] Persona 5 Tactica – 170 voti
  13. [PS5] Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes – 154 voti
  14. [PS5] Dragon’s Dogma 2 – 143 voti
  15. [NSW] Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door – 138 voti
  16. [NSW] SaGa Emerald Beyond – 127 voti
  17. [NSW] Persona 5 Tactica – 124 voti
  18. [NSW] Shiren the Wanderer The Mystery Dungeon of Serpentcoil Island – 122 voti
  19. [PS5] Granblue Fantasy Relink – 111 voti
  20. [PS4] Persona 5 Tactica – 106 voti
  21. [NSW] Fantasy Life i The Girl Who Steals Time – 92 voti
  22. [PS4] Eiyuden Chronicle Hundred Heroes – 90 voti
  23. [NSW] Suikoden I & II HD Remaster Gate Rune and Dunan Unification Wars – 85 voti
  24. [NSW] Princess Peach Showtime – 80 voti
  25. [NSW] Retro Game Challenge 1 + 2 Replay – 74 voti
  26. [NSW] Unicorn Overlord – 69 voti
  27. [NSW] Professor Layton and the New World of Steam – 64 voti
  28. [NSW] Another Code Recollection – 61 voti
  29. [NSW] Mario vs. Donkey Kong – 60 voti
  30. [PS5] Metaphor ReFantazio – 58 voti

A chiudere la classifica troviamo Professor Layton and the New World of Steam, Another Code Recollection, Mario vs. Donkey Kong e in ultima posizione Metaphor ReFantazio con poco meno di 60 voti.

