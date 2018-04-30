Final Fantasy 7 Remake guida la classifica dei giochi più attesi dai lettori di Famitsu

E' ancora una volta Final Fantasy VII Remake il leader assoluto della classifica dei Most Wanted di Famitsu, seguito da KIngdom Hearts III e Romancing SaGa 3, per un podio occupato interamente da giochi targati Square-Enix.

Famitsu Most Wanted (30 aprile 2018)

In Top Ten trovano spazio anche New Gundam Breaker, Shin Megami Tensei V, Octopath Traveler e Dragon Quest Builders 2.

[PS4] Final Fantasy 7 Remake – 806 voti [PS4] Kingdom Hearts 3 – 666 voti [PSV] Romancing SaGa 3 – 354 voti [PS4] Zanki Zero – 342 voti [3DS] Persona Q2 – 329 voti [PS4] New Gundam Breaker – 316 voti [NSW] Octopath Traveler – 292 voti [NSW] Shin Megami Tensei V – 272 voti [PS4] Code Vein – 247 voti [PS4] Dragon Quest Builders 2 – 237 voti [PS4] God Eater 3 – 236 voti [NSW] Bayonetta 3 – 228 voti [PS4] The Legend of Heroes Trails of Cold Steel IV The End of Saga – 225 voti [PS4] Soulcalibur VI – 205 voti [PS4] Ace Combat 7 – 189 voti [PS4] Catherine Full Body – 188 voti [PS4] Disaster Report 4 Plus Summer Memories – 179 voti [3DS] Etrian Odyssey X – 176 voti [NSW] Dragon Quest XI – 170 voti [NSW] Super Smash Bros – 154 voti [PSP] Ushiro – 151 voti [NSW] Dragon Quest Builders 2 – 149 voti [NSW] Mario Tennis Aces – 138 voti [PS4] Persona 5 Dancing Star Night – 136 voti [NSW] Fire Emblem – 124 voti [PS4] Mary Skelter 2 – 120 voti [PS4] Persona 3 Dancing Moon Night – 111 voti [PS4] Caligula Overdose – 109 voti [PS4] Detroit Become Human – 103 voti [PS4] Fate/Extella Link – 99 voti

La Top 30 di Famitsu si chiude con Caligula Overdose, Detroit Become Human e Fate/Extella Link, in classifica fanno la loro comparsa anche Super Smash Bros Switch, Etrian Odyssey X, Mario Tennis Aces e Mary Skelter 2.