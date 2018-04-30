Everyeye.itLogo Everyeye.it
  1. HOME Videogiochi
  2. Final Fantasy VII Remake
  3. Notizie
  4. Final Fantasy 7 Remake guida la classifica dei giochi più attesi dai lettori di Famitsu

Final Fantasy 7 Remake guida la classifica dei giochi più attesi dai lettori di Famitsu

INFORMAZIONI GIOCO
di

E' ancora una volta Final Fantasy VII Remake il leader assoluto della classifica dei Most Wanted di Famitsu, seguito da KIngdom Hearts III e Romancing SaGa 3, per un podio occupato interamente da giochi targati Square-Enix.

Famitsu Most Wanted (30 aprile 2018)
In Top Ten trovano spazio anche New Gundam Breaker, Shin Megami Tensei V, Octopath Traveler e Dragon Quest Builders 2.

  1. [PS4] Final Fantasy 7 Remake – 806 voti
  2. [PS4] Kingdom Hearts 3 – 666 voti
  3. [PSV] Romancing SaGa 3 – 354 voti
  4. [PS4] Zanki Zero – 342 voti
  5. [3DS] Persona Q2 – 329 voti
  6. [PS4] New Gundam Breaker – 316 voti
  7. [NSW] Octopath Traveler – 292 voti
  8. [NSW] Shin Megami Tensei V – 272 voti
  9. [PS4] Code Vein – 247 voti
  10. [PS4] Dragon Quest Builders 2 – 237 voti
  11. [PS4] God Eater 3 – 236 voti
  12. [NSW] Bayonetta 3 – 228 voti
  13. [PS4] The Legend of Heroes Trails of Cold Steel IV The End of Saga – 225 voti
  14. [PS4] Soulcalibur VI – 205 voti
  15. [PS4] Ace Combat 7 – 189 voti
  16. [PS4] Catherine Full Body – 188 voti
  17. [PS4] Disaster Report 4 Plus Summer Memories – 179 voti
  18. [3DS] Etrian Odyssey X – 176 voti
  19. [NSW] Dragon Quest XI – 170 voti
  20. [NSW] Super Smash Bros – 154 voti
  21. [PSP] Ushiro – 151 voti
  22. [NSW] Dragon Quest Builders 2 – 149 voti
  23. [NSW] Mario Tennis Aces – 138 voti
  24. [PS4] Persona 5 Dancing Star Night – 136 voti
  25. [NSW] Fire Emblem – 124 voti
  26. [PS4] Mary Skelter 2 – 120 voti
  27. [PS4] Persona 3 Dancing Moon Night – 111 voti
  28. [PS4] Caligula Overdose – 109 voti
  29. [PS4] Detroit Become Human – 103 voti
  30. [PS4] Fate/Extella Link – 99 voti

La Top 30 di Famitsu si chiude con Caligula Overdose, Detroit Become Human e Fate/Extella Link, in classifica fanno la loro comparsa anche Super Smash Bros Switch, Etrian Odyssey X, Mario Tennis Aces e Mary Skelter 2.

Quanto è interessante?
5
Vai ai commenti

Altri contenuti per Final Fantasy VII Remake

  1. Phil Spencer: Microsoft non ha in programma un Battle Royale per Xbox One
  2. God of War: attenzione agli spoiler cercando informazioni su Google

Final Fantasy VII Remake

Final Fantasy VII Remake
  • In Uscita su
  • Pc
  • PS4
  • Xbox One
  • Genere: J-RPG
  • Sviluppatore: Square Enix
  • Publisher: Square Enix
  • Sito Ufficiale: Link

Quanto attendi: Final Fantasy VII Remake

Hype
Hype totali: 164
88%
nd

Contenuti più Letti