Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade su PC, Digital Foundry critica: 'è un porting terribile'

As I mentioned - I am not covering FFVIIR - yet the stutters that happen as you immediately get in game rendered graphics are just unacceptable. Anyone testing and playing this game on PC before release should surely realise that your cinematic game should not do that.

Alert: Alex sent his clips over for us to check out and, yeah, the PC port of FFVIIR is terrible. He captured this using an RTX3090 + 10900k at just 1080p and it's a mess. The smooth presentation was central to its story telling and this version compromises it. https://t.co/wE9Wj1OAEz