Final Fantasy 7 Remake e Kingdom Hearts 3 guidano la classifica dei Most Wanted di Famitsu

Come ogni lunedì, arriva la classifica dei titoli più attesi dai lettori della rivista giapponese Famitsu: al primo posto troviamo Final Fantasy VII Remake con oltre 650 voti, seguito da Kingdom Hearts III e Persona Q2.

Famitsu Most Wanted (2 aprile 2018)
In Top Ten trovano spazio anche Bayonetta 3, Code Vein, Dragon quest Builders 2, Catherine Full Body, Romancing SaGa 3, Shin Megami Tensei V e Zanki Zero.

  1. [PS4] Final Fantasy 7 Remake – 673 voti
  2. [PS4] Kingdom Hearts 3 – 506 voti
  3. [3DS] Persona Q2 – 305 voti
  4. [PSV] Romancing SaGa 3 – 265 voti
  5. [NSW] Bayonetta 3 – 258 voti
  6. [PS4] Code Vein – 235 voti
  7. [PS4] Dragon Quest Builders 2 – 201 voti
  8. [PS4] Catherine Full Body – 199 voti
  9. [NSW] Shin Megami Tensei V – 179 voti
  10. [PS4] Zanki Zero – 178 voti
  11. [PS4] Ace Combat 7 – 176 voti
  12. [NSW] Octopath Traveler – 173 voti
  13. [PS4] Jikkyou Powerful Pro Baseball 2018 – 171 voti
  14. [PS4] Death end re;Quest – 164 voti
  15. [PS4] Disaster Report 4 Plus Summer Memories – 146 voti
  16. [PS4] Metal Max Xeno – 140 voti
  17. [NSW] Fire Emblem – 133 voti
  18. [NSW] Dragon Quest XI – 121 voti
  19. [PS4] The Legend of Heroes Trails of Cold Steel IV The End of Saga – 118 voti
  20. [PS4] New Gundam Breaker – 106 voti
  21. [NSW] Super Smash Bros – 104 voti
  22. [PSP] Ushiro – 99 voti
  23. [PS4] Persona 5 Dancing Star Night – 97 voti
  24. [PS4] Mega Man 11 – 90 voti
  25. [PS4] Soulcalibur VI – 89 voti
  26. [PS4] Liar Princess and the Blind Prince – 88 voti
  27. [PS4] Red Dead Redemption 2 – 86 voti
  28. [PSV] Metal Max Xeno – 74 voti
  29. [NSW] Dragon Quest Builders 2 – 67 voti
  30. [PSV] Jikkyou Powerful Pro Baseball 2018 – 64 voti

Chiudono la Top 30 Metal Max Xeno, Dragon Quest Builders 2 per Switch e Jikkyou Powerful Pro Baseball 2018 per PlayStation Vita.

