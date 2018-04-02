Final Fantasy 7 Remake e Kingdom Hearts 3 guidano la classifica dei Most Wanted di Famitsu

Come ogni lunedì, arriva la classifica dei titoli più attesi dai lettori della rivista giapponese Famitsu: al primo posto troviamocon oltre 650 voti, seguito da

Famitsu Most Wanted (2 aprile 2018)

In Top Ten trovano spazio anche Bayonetta 3, Code Vein, Dragon quest Builders 2, Catherine Full Body, Romancing SaGa 3, Shin Megami Tensei V e Zanki Zero.

[PS4] Final Fantasy 7 Remake – 673 voti [PS4] Kingdom Hearts 3 – 506 voti [3DS] Persona Q2 – 305 voti [PSV] Romancing SaGa 3 – 265 voti [NSW] Bayonetta 3 – 258 voti [PS4] Code Vein – 235 voti [PS4] Dragon Quest Builders 2 – 201 voti [PS4] Catherine Full Body – 199 voti [NSW] Shin Megami Tensei V – 179 voti [PS4] Zanki Zero – 178 voti [PS4] Ace Combat 7 – 176 voti [NSW] Octopath Traveler – 173 voti [PS4] Jikkyou Powerful Pro Baseball 2018 – 171 voti [PS4] Death end re;Quest – 164 voti [PS4] Disaster Report 4 Plus Summer Memories – 146 voti [PS4] Metal Max Xeno – 140 voti [NSW] Fire Emblem – 133 voti [NSW] Dragon Quest XI – 121 voti [PS4] The Legend of Heroes Trails of Cold Steel IV The End of Saga – 118 voti [PS4] New Gundam Breaker – 106 voti [NSW] Super Smash Bros – 104 voti [PSP] Ushiro – 99 voti [PS4] Persona 5 Dancing Star Night – 97 voti [PS4] Mega Man 11 – 90 voti [PS4] Soulcalibur VI – 89 voti [PS4] Liar Princess and the Blind Prince – 88 voti [PS4] Red Dead Redemption 2 – 86 voti [PSV] Metal Max Xeno – 74 voti [NSW] Dragon Quest Builders 2 – 67 voti [PSV] Jikkyou Powerful Pro Baseball 2018 – 64 voti

Chiudono la Top 30 Metal Max Xeno, Dragon Quest Builders 2 per Switch e Jikkyou Powerful Pro Baseball 2018 per PlayStation Vita.