Final Fantasy 7 Remake Parte 2, parla Square Enix: mondo di gioco, narrazione e staff

All right CEDEC+ Kyushu 2020 Online, let's see what interesting info about the FF7R development Kitase and Hamaguchi have to say!



I'll post highlights or interesting info starting now! The event has started, and you can sign up here to get the event link: https://t.co/CbtpGGh9M1 pic.twitter.com/qUPe0lTQIj