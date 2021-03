In Final Fantasy 7 Remake Parte 2 tornerà un personaggio apparentemente morto?

When asked the question "is Jessie alive?" during the FF7R Intergrade Playstation PLAY! PLAY! PLAY! stream, Kitase gets nervous, laughs, and says "I can't answer that."



Here's the clip + subs by me. I feel like his reaction speaks volumes lol 🧐#FF7RIntergrade #FF7RPPP pic.twitter.com/hDP3iIencE