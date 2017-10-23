Final Fantasy 7 Remake è il videogioco più atteso dai lettori di Famitsu

Famitsu Most Wanted (23 Ottobre)
- [PS4] Final Fantasy VII Remake – 731 voti
- [PS4] Monster Hunter World – 729 voti
- [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey – 597 voti
- [3DS] Pokemon Ultrasole e Ultraluna– 429 votes
- [PS4] Kingdom Hearts III – 416 votes
- [NSW] Xenoblade Chronicles 2 – 385 votes
- [PS4] Dynasty Warriors 9 – 297 votes
- [3DS] Shin Megami Tensei Strange Journey Redux – 262 votes
- [PS4] Hokuto ga Gotoku – 252 votes
- [PS4] Ace Combat 7 – 207 votes
- [3DS] Persona Q2 – 205 votes
- [PSV] Romancing SaGa 3 – 204 votes
- [PS4] Yakuza Kiwami 2 – 180 votes
- [PS4] Dissidia Final Fantasy NT – 172 votes
- [PS4] Zanki Zero – 158 votes
- [NSW] Dragon Quest XI – 157 votes
- [NSW] Project Octopath Traveler – 148 voti
- [NSW] Fire Emblem – 140 voti
- [PS4] Dragon Ball FighterZ – 136 voti
- [PSP] Ushiro – 122 voti
- [PS4] Code Vein – 121 voti
- [PS4] Disaster Report 4 Plus: Summer Memories – 120 voti
- [PS4] Assassin's Creed Origins – 118 voti
- [PS4] Death end re;Quest – 111 voti
- [PS4] Atelier Lydie & Suelle – 109 voti
- [PS4] Secret of Mana – 94 voti
- [PS4] Nobunaga's Ambition Taishi – 91 voti
- [PS4] Hatsune Miku Project Diva Future Tone DX – 80 voti
- [PS4] Earth Defense Force 5 – 78 voti
- [PS4] Ni no Kuni II Il Destino di un Regno – 75 voti
Chiudono la classifica Hatsune Miku Project Diva Future Tone DX, Earth Defense Force 5 e Ni No Kuni II Il Destino di un Regno. In Top 30 trovano spazio anche Dragon Ball FighterZ, Dragon Quest XI per Switch, Code Vein e Assassin's Creed Origins.
