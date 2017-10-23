Logo Everyeye.it

Final Fantasy 7 Remake è il videogioco più atteso dai lettori di Famitsu

di
INFORMAZIONI GIOCO
Anche questa settimana, Final Fantasy 7 Remake domina la classifica di Most Wanted di Famitsu, seguito da Monster Hunter World e Super Mario Odyssey per Nintendo Switch. Di seguito, la Top 30 completa.

Famitsu Most Wanted (23 Ottobre)

  1. [PS4] Final Fantasy VII Remake – 731 voti
  2. [PS4] Monster Hunter World – 729 voti
  3. [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey – 597 voti
  4. [3DS] Pokemon Ultrasole e Ultraluna– 429 votes
  5. [PS4] Kingdom Hearts III – 416 votes
  6. [NSW] Xenoblade Chronicles 2 – 385 votes
  7. [PS4] Dynasty Warriors 9 – 297 votes
  8. [3DS] Shin Megami Tensei Strange Journey Redux – 262 votes
  9. [PS4] Hokuto ga Gotoku – 252 votes
  10. [PS4] Ace Combat 7 – 207 votes
  11. [3DS] Persona Q2 – 205 votes
  12. [PSV] Romancing SaGa 3 – 204 votes
  13. [PS4] Yakuza Kiwami 2 – 180 votes
  14. [PS4] Dissidia Final Fantasy NT – 172 votes
  15. [PS4] Zanki Zero – 158 votes
  16. [NSW] Dragon Quest XI – 157 votes
  17. [NSW] Project Octopath Traveler – 148 voti
  18. [NSW] Fire Emblem – 140 voti
  19. [PS4] Dragon Ball FighterZ – 136 voti
  20. [PSP] Ushiro – 122 voti
  21. [PS4] Code Vein – 121 voti
  22. [PS4] Disaster Report 4 Plus: Summer Memories – 120 voti
  23. [PS4] Assassin's Creed Origins – 118 voti
  24. [PS4] Death end re;Quest – 111 voti
  25. [PS4] Atelier Lydie & Suelle – 109 voti
  26. [PS4] Secret of Mana – 94 voti
  27. [PS4] Nobunaga's Ambition Taishi – 91 voti
  28. [PS4] Hatsune Miku Project Diva Future Tone DX – 80 voti
  29. [PS4] Earth Defense Force 5 – 78 voti
  30. [PS4] Ni no Kuni II Il Destino di un Regno – 75 voti

Chiudono la classifica Hatsune Miku Project Diva Future Tone DX, Earth Defense Force 5 e Ni No Kuni II Il Destino di un Regno. In Top 30 trovano spazio anche Dragon Ball FighterZ, Dragon Quest XI per Switch, Code Vein e Assassin's Creed Origins.

