Final Fantasy VII Remake ancora in testa alla classifica dei Most Wanted di Famitsu

Anche questa settimana Final Fantasy VII Remake occupa la prima posizione all'interno della classifica dei titoli più attesi dai lettori di Famitsu. Kingdom Hearts 3 e Zanki Zero si piazzano al secondo e terzo posto.

Famitsu Most Wanted (16 aprile 2018)

1. [PS4] Final Fantasy VII Remake – 795 votes

2. [PS4] Kingdom Hearts III – 591 votes

3. [PS4] Zanki Zero – 385 votes

4. [NSW] Octopath Traveler – 307 votes

5. [PSV] Romancing SaGa 3 – 306 votes

6. [3DS] Persona Q2 – 304 votes

7. [NSW] Bayonetta 3 – 265 votes

8. [PS4] Catherine: Full Body – 258 votes

9. [PS4] Code Vein – 228 votes

10. [NSW] Shin Megami Tensei V – 215 votes

11. [PS4] New Gundam Breaker – 205 votes

12. [PS4] Jikkyou Powerful Pro Baseball 2018 – 195 votes

13. [PS4] Metal Max Xeno – 192 votes

14. [PS4] Disaster Report 4 Plus: Summer Memories – 186 votes

15. [NSW] Fire Emblem – 184 votes

16. [PS4] Ace Combat 7 – 183 votes

17. [NSW] Super Smash Bros. – 182 votes

18. [PSP] Ushiro – 181 votes

19. [NSW] Mario Tennis Aces – 164 votes

20. [PS4] The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV: The End of Saga – 162 votes

21. [PS4] Dragon Quest Builders 2 – 156 votes

22. [PS4] Persona 5: Dancing Star Night – 138 votes

23. [NSW] Dragon Quest Builders 2 – 137 votes

24. [PS4] Utawarerumono: Chiriyuku Mono he no Komoriuta – 136 votes

25. [PS4] God Eater 3 – 134 votes

26. [PS4] Soulcalibur VI – 117 votes

27. [PS4] Caligula Overdose – 104 votes

28. [NSW] Dragon Quest XI – 99 votes

29. [PSV] Metal Max Xeno – 97 votes

30. [PS4] Death Stranding – 89 votes

In top 10 trovano spazio anche Octopath Traveler, Romancing SaGa 3, Persona Q2, Bayonetta 3, Catherine Full Body, Code Vein e Shin megami Tensei V. Metal Max Zero e Death Stranding chiudono la classifica rispettivamente in ventinovesima e trentesima posizione.