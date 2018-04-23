Final Fantasy VII Remake continua a dominare la classifica dei Most Wanted di Famitsu

Come ogni lunedì, Famitsu ha pubblicato la classifica dei giochi più attesi dai suoi lettori. Anche questa volta Final Fantasy VII Remake batte agevolmente la concorrenza. Seguono al secondo e terzo posto Kingdom Hearts 3 e Romancing SaGa 3.

Famitsu Most Wanted (22 aprile 2018)

1. [PS4] Final Fantasy VII Remake – 705 voti

2. [PS4] Kingdom Hearts III – 442 voti

3. [PSV] Romancing SaGa 3 – 342 voti

4. [PS4] Zanki Zero – 305 voti

5. [3DS] Persona Q2 – 294 voti

6. [PS4] New Gundam Breaker – 273 voti

7. [NSW] Octopath Traveler – 260 voti

8. [NSW] Shin Megami Tensei V – 251 voti

9. [PS4] Code Vein – 247 voti

10. [NSW] Super Smash Bros. – 225 voti

11. [NSW] Bayonetta 3 – 198 voti

12. [PS4] Ace Combat 7 – 194 voti

13. [PS4] Dragon Quest Builders 2 – 188 voti

14. [PS4] Jikkyou Powerful Pro Baseball 2018 – 175 voti

15. [PS4] God Eater 3 – 172 voti

16. [PS4] Catherine: Full Body – 163 voti

17. [NSW] Fire Emblem – 162 voti

18. [PS4] The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV: The End of Saga – 148 voti

19. [PS4] Disaster Report 4 Plus: Summer Memories – 140 voti

20. [NSW] Dragon Quest Builders 2 – 136 voti

21. [NSW] Dragon Quest XI – 129 voti

22. [NSW] Mario Tennis Aces – 120 voti

23. [PS4] Soulcalibur VI – 119 voti

24. [PS4] Persona 5: Dancing Star Night – 111 voti

25. [PS4] Mega Man 11 – 103 voti

26. [PS4] Persona 3: Dancing Moon Night – 99 voti

27. [PS4] Caligula Overdose – 94 voti

28. [PS4] Liar Princess and the Blind Prince – 93 voti

29. [PS4] God of War – 92 voti

30. [NSW] SD Gundam G Generation Genesis – 78 voti

Trovano spazio nella top 10 anche Zanki Zero, Persona Q2, New Gundam Breaker, Ocotopath Traveler, Shin Megami Tensei V, Code Vein e Super Smash Bros. Liar Princess and the Blind Prince, God of War e SD Gundam G Generation Genesis chiudono la classifica.