  4. Final Fantasy VII Remake continua a dominare la classifica dei Most Wanted di Famitsu

Come ogni lunedì, Famitsu ha pubblicato la classifica dei giochi più attesi dai suoi lettori. Anche questa volta Final Fantasy VII Remake batte agevolmente la concorrenza. Seguono al secondo e terzo posto Kingdom Hearts 3 e Romancing SaGa 3.

Famitsu Most Wanted (22 aprile 2018)

1. [PS4] Final Fantasy VII Remake – 705 voti
2. [PS4] Kingdom Hearts III – 442 voti
3. [PSV] Romancing SaGa 3 – 342 voti
4. [PS4] Zanki Zero – 305 voti
5. [3DS] Persona Q2 – 294 voti
6. [PS4] New Gundam Breaker – 273 voti
7. [NSW] Octopath Traveler – 260 voti
8. [NSW] Shin Megami Tensei V – 251 voti
9. [PS4] Code Vein – 247 voti
10. [NSW] Super Smash Bros. – 225 voti
11. [NSW] Bayonetta 3 – 198 voti
12. [PS4] Ace Combat 7 – 194 voti
13. [PS4] Dragon Quest Builders 2 – 188 voti
14. [PS4] Jikkyou Powerful Pro Baseball 2018 – 175 voti
15. [PS4] God Eater 3 – 172 voti
16. [PS4] Catherine: Full Body – 163 voti
17. [NSW] Fire Emblem – 162 voti
18. [PS4] The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV: The End of Saga – 148 voti
19. [PS4] Disaster Report 4 Plus: Summer Memories – 140 voti
20. [NSW] Dragon Quest Builders 2 – 136 voti
21. [NSW] Dragon Quest XI – 129 voti
22. [NSW] Mario Tennis Aces – 120 voti
23. [PS4] Soulcalibur VI – 119 voti
24. [PS4] Persona 5: Dancing Star Night – 111 voti
25. [PS4] Mega Man 11 – 103 voti
26. [PS4] Persona 3: Dancing Moon Night – 99 voti
27. [PS4] Caligula Overdose – 94 voti
28. [PS4] Liar Princess and the Blind Prince – 93 voti
29. [PS4] God of War – 92 voti
30. [NSW] SD Gundam G Generation Genesis – 78 voti

Trovano spazio nella top 10 anche Zanki Zero, Persona Q2, New Gundam Breaker, Ocotopath Traveler, Shin Megami Tensei V, Code Vein e Super Smash Bros. Liar Princess and the Blind Prince, God of War e SD Gundam G Generation Genesis chiudono la classifica.

