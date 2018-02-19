Final Fantasy VII Remake domina la classifica settimanale dei Most Wanted di Famitsu

Anche questa settimanadomina la classifica dei titoli più attesi dai lettori di Famitsu. Rimangono invariati anche il secondo e il terzo posto, occupati rispettivamente da

Fra i primi 10 Most Wanted troviamo anche Super Robot Wars X, Death end re;Quest, Persona Q2, Ace Combat 7, Romancing SaGa 3, Shin Megami Tensei V e Code Vein.

Famitsu Most Wanted (19 febbraio 2018)

1. [PS4] Final Fantasy VII Remake – 943 votes

2. [PS4] Kingdom Hearts III – 582 votes

3. [PS4] Hokuto ga Gotoku – 579 votes

4. [PS4] Super Robot Wars X – 429 votes

5. [PS4] Death end re;Quest – 268 votes

6. [3DS] Persona Q2 – 253 votes

7. [PS4] Ace Combat 7 – 251 votes

8. [PSV] Romancing SaGa 3 – 248 votes

9. [NSW] Shin Megami Tensei V – 246 votes

10. [PS4] Code Vein – 228 votes

11. [PS4] Zanki Zero – 200 votes

12. [NSW] Project Octopath Traveler – 197 votes

13. [PS4] Valkyria Chronicles 4 – 186 votes

14. [PS4] Catherine: Full Body – 174 votes

15. [PS4] Disaster Report 4 Plus: Summer Memories – 173 votes

16. [PS4] Ni no Kuni II – 171 votes

17. [PS4] Dragon Quest Builders 2 – 169 votes

18. [PS4] Metal Max Xeno – 167 votes

19. [PSV] Super Robot Wars X – 166 votes

20. [PS4] Jikkyou Powerful Pro Baseball 2018 – 164 votes

21. [NSW] Kirby Star Allies – 162 votes

22. [NSW] Bayonetta 3 – 154 votes

23. [NSW] Dragon Quest XI – 152 votes

24. [PS4] Far Cry 5 – 147 votes

25. [PS4] The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV: The End of Saga – 145 votes

26. [NSW] Hyrule Warriors: Definitive Edition – 127 votes

27. [NSW] Fire Emblem – 119 votes

28. [PSV] Metal Max Xeno – 104 votes

29. [PSP] Ushiro – 100 votes

30. [PS4] Soulcalibur VI – 96 votes

La Top 30 si chiude con Hyrule Warriors: Definitive Edition, Fire Emblem, Metal Max Xeno, Ushiro e SoulCalibur VI. Cosa ne pensate di questa classifica?