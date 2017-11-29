Final Fantasy XV Moonlit Melodies Piano Collections disponibile in Giappone su PS4

Piano Collections Final Fantasy XV Moonlit Melodies sarà disponibile per il download fino al 31 gennaio 2018, l'applicazione include dieci tracce musicali:
- Dreaming of the Dawn -Somnus
- Waltzing amid Moonbeams -Valse di Fantastica-
- Of Bygone Days -Sorrow Without Solace-
- Illusions of the Morn -Stand Your Ground-
- Serenade Fantastique for Piano -NOCTIS-
- Rulings and Revelations -OMNIS LACRIMA-
- “In Celestial Circles -Starlit Waltz-
- Drunk on Darkness -Veiled in Black-
- Blest Be the Moonlight -LUNA-
- Shadows Foretold -APOCALYPSIS NOCTIS
Oltre ai contenuti elencati sopra, Moonlit Melodies contiene anche una intervista a Yoko Shimomura, compositore dei brani citati. Non è chiaro al momento se questa applicazione arriverà anche in Europa e Nord America anche se la sua natura particolare farebbe pensare a un prodotto pensato per il solo mercato giapponese. Restiamo in attesa di eventuali annunci da parte del publisher Square-Enix.
