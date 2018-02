Final Fantasy XV: Square Enix al lavoro per risolvere i problemi tecnici del benchmark

We wanted the benchmark tool to approximate the level of visual quality and performance you can expect from your PC environment when running FINAL FANTASY XV WINDOWS EDITION.

A Level Of Detail (LOD) issue has been discovered that affects the benchmark scores. — Final Fantasy XV (@FFXVEN) 6 febbraio 2018

The benchmark also suffers from stuttering; both of the issues will be addressed in the shipping game.

While the settings in the benchmark are largely pre-selected for simplicity’s sake, the final game will feature highly customizable settings with On/Off options... (1/2) — Final Fantasy XV (@FFXVEN) 6 febbraio 2018