Fire Emblem Warriors Three Hopes supera il predecessore: già a 1 milione di copie vendute

FEW3H took less than 2 months to reach 1M sales/shipments. This is much faster than the first FEW, which took 6 months for KT to announce the milestone.



pic references for OG FEW in FY2017

Q2 (9/2017) just out in East

Q3 (10/2017) just out in West

Q4 (3/2018) 1M announcement pic.twitter.com/b9aghrHKMj