FIST Forged in Shadow Torch: l'action entra nelle fasi finali di sviluppo su PC, PS4 e PS5

-When will the game come out exactly? Very soon, hopefully! We are right now finishing the last pieces of the game- Localizations, voice acting, balancing, debugs and other works. Also we’ve gained great support from @ChinaHeroPRJCT on the adaption works for PS5 version.

- So is it possible to access the game, like, now?

It is possible.

We have a booth for the upcoming GAMECORES Tour, on May 15th and 16th, in Beijing.

This build is very close to the quality of the launch version. We will have 32 devices there for our players to beat the demo! pic.twitter.com/ytpu4NyWq8