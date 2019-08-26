Fist of the North Star Legends ReVIVE: il nuovo gioco di Ken il Guerriero esce a settembre

SEGA ha annunciato che Fist of the North Star Legends ReVIVE sarà disponibile su smartphone e tablet iOS e Android dal 5 settembre in Giappone, Europa e Nord America, scaricabile gratis come Free to Play.

Le registrazioni sul sito ufficiale hanno superato quota 600.000, per i giocatori sono dunque previsti i seguenti bonus al lancio:

Fighter Rei x1

Celestial Gem Gacha ticket x1

Stamina Can (M) x5

Celestial Gem Gacha ticket x1

Stamina Can (L) x3

Celestial Gem Gacha ticket x1

Vault Key x10

Al raggiungimento delle 700.000 registrazioni SEGA regalerà anche un Upgrade dei Cristalli (x3) che si aggiungerà ai contenuti riportati qui sopra. Fist of the North Star Legends ReVIVE è un Action RPG con scontri 3D pensato appositamente per le piattaforme mobile, il gioco può contare sulla direzione artista di Tetsuo Hara che a supervisionato ogni aspetto della produzione, dagli artwork promozionali ai modelli dei personaggi, per assicurarsi che tutto risulti quanto più fedele possibile ai canoni della serie.

Al momento SEGA non ha svelato i prezzi delle microtransazioni e la natura delle stesse, restiamo quindi in attesa di eventuali comunicazioni in merito da parte del publisher.