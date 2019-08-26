Fist of the North Star Legends ReVIVE: il nuovo gioco di Ken il Guerriero esce a settembre
Davide Leoni
SEGA ha annunciato che Fist of the North Star Legends ReVIVE sarà disponibile su smartphone e tablet iOS e Android dal 5 settembre in Giappone, Europa e Nord America, scaricabile gratis come Free to Play.
Le registrazioni sul sito ufficiale hanno superato quota 600.000, per i giocatori sono dunque previsti i seguenti bonus al lancio:
- Fighter Rei x1
- Celestial Gem Gacha ticket x1
- Stamina Can (M) x5
- Celestial Gem Gacha ticket x1
- Stamina Can (L) x3
- Celestial Gem Gacha ticket x1
- Vault Key x10
Al raggiungimento delle 700.000 registrazioni SEGA regalerà anche un Upgrade dei Cristalli (x3) che si aggiungerà ai contenuti riportati qui sopra. Fist of the North Star Legends ReVIVE è un Action RPG con scontri 3D pensato appositamente per le piattaforme mobile, il gioco può contare sulla direzione artista di Tetsuo Hara che a supervisionato ogni aspetto della produzione, dagli artwork promozionali ai modelli dei personaggi, per assicurarsi che tutto risulti quanto più fedele possibile ai canoni della serie.
Al momento SEGA non ha svelato i prezzi delle microtransazioni e la natura delle stesse, restiamo quindi in attesa di eventuali comunicazioni in merito da parte del publisher.
Altri contenuti per Fist of the North Star Legends ReVIVE
Fist of the North Star Legends ReVIVE
- In Uscita su
- iPad
- iPhone
- Mobile Gaming
- Genere: Azione
- Sviluppatore: SEGA
- Publisher: SEGA
Quanto attendi: Fist of the North Star Legends ReVIVE
Hype totali: 0
Contenuti più Letti
- 25 commentiPS5 e Xbox Scarlett:meglio avere GPU con tanta memoria che l'SSD, secondo uno sviluppatore
- 10 commentiEcco il video gameplay di Skywind, la titanica mod che ricrea Morrowind in TES V Skyrim
- 2 commentiAmazon, sconti multipiattaforma: Kingdom Hearts 3, Assassin's Creed Odyssey e altri
- 1 commentiLeak di Apex Legends: i dataminer svelano le "abilità da Gunner" di Rampart
- 7 commentiMetro Exodus: Recensione del DLC The Two Colonels
- 4 commentiNo Man's Sky Beyond:Sean Murray ringrazia i fan e illustra le migliorie delle ultime patch
- 2 commentiGrand Theft Auto: la serie di GTA abbandona GeForce NOW, arriverà su Google Stadia?
- 13 commentiDeath Stranding Briefing: leakato il trailer inedito in italiano della Gamescom!
- 17 commentiRemnant From the Ashes: gli sviluppatori promettono un ampio supporto post-lancio
- 15 commentiGTA 6 uscirà solo su PS5, Xbox Scarlett e Google Stadia, annuncio nel 2020?