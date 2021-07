Flight Simulator vola alto su Xbox Series X/S: prestazioni da urlo con la patch PC

📻: MSFS, cleared for take-off, runway X|S. ✈️: Cleared for takeoff runway X|S, MSFS. Microsoft Flight Simulator is now available to play on Xbox Series X|S and Xbox Game Pass. Read about all the new features here: https://t.co/hTLP3K8ktc #MicrosoftFlightSimulator #Xbox

the new Microsoft Flight Simulator PC patch is now live. The performance improvements are huge ✈️I went from 45fps to 68fps in one test (+50%), and I can now fly over NYC at 80fps all in 1440p ultra settings on an RTX 3080 Ti. Details here: https://t.co/nmcqhpOuix pic.twitter.com/ydCqpe9ry9