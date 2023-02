Forspoken, il prezzo è già crollato: uno store europeo lo vende con il 50% di sconto

Forspoken on PlayStation 5 already hit -50% off at major Danish retailer Coolshop. The game currently costs €32,99/£26.99 and ships all across EU and UK.



Forspoken released just 3 weeks ago on January 24 and received middling reviews.