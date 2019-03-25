Fortnite 8.20: tutte le novità della patch, svelata la modalità The Floor Is Lava

L'aggiornamento 8.20 di Fortnite arriverà questa settimana (presumibilmente tra martedì 26 e mercoledì 27 marzo) e su Reddit il Community Coordinator di Epic Games, Sean Hamilton, ha svelato la lista delle migliorie e delle novità in arrivo con questo update.

La patch 8.20 andrà a correggere alcuni bug e problemi tecnici relativi ai Cannoni dei Pirati di Fortnite ed altri aspetti del gioco, inoltre apporterà migliorie al gameplay ed al bilanciamento di alcuni oggetti come la Girosfera. Promessa anche l'ottimizzazione delle performance per ridurre i crash del gioco su tutte le piattaforme, di seguito il changelog pubblicato su Reddit, in lingua originale, così come diffuso da Sean Hamilton:

Weapons + Items

Fixed an issue where Clingers were damaging players through walls when stuck to another player

Fixed an issue preventing Glider item pickups from displaying their stack count

Smoothed out the motion of grenade projectile trajectories, which were lagging behind by a tick

Entering a vehicle no longer plays the release sound of balloons if you have no balloons

The balloon rope will no longer remain on your back when you run out of balloons

Fixed an issue where players were flying out of a Pirate Cannon in a different direction than expected

Fixed an issue preventing the ability to enter a Pirate Cannon when close to other geometry

Fixed the ability for players to finely tune Pirate Cannon’s ability to aim side to side

Fixed an issue causing Buried Treasure to spawn loot on the Starting Island

Gameplay

Fixed an issue with the icy feet effect remaining on indefinitely while emoting

Traps now do damage to The Baller vehicle first before damaging the driver

Fixed issue causing some traps to be inside thicker structures, making them hard to see

Fixed a rare occurrence of a player being invulnerable while DBNO

Fixed the camera sometimes traveling too far when cycling to another player

Performance

Fixed an issue where poor server performance could cause undesired effects on clients such as unnecessary movement corrections

Added a fix for a rare server crash

Made a small server performance improvement related to the Baller vehicle

Updated animation budgets to be more performant on higher scalability settings

Art + Animation

Fixed a bug where the destruction effects were not playing on the Baller when it’s destroyed

Audio

Fixed an issue where some items didn’t have proper audio when dropping them from inventory

UI

Fixed issue with Main Menu icons becoming off-center

Fixed a bug that was causing a player’s Squad Fill preference to reset to Fill

Fixed an issue where scopes would be missing reticle lines on low settings

Spectating

Fixed an occasional awkward camera movement that would occur when switching to different view targets while spectating

Mobile

Fixed field of view on 21:9 devices

Fixed an issue with quickbar and extra buttons that made it possible to cause fire state to be stuck on a continuous loop

Fixed an issue causing the camera to jump on initial touch input

Fixed an issue causing incorrect building pieces to gain focus when editing

Fixed missing outline effect for squad members

Fixed minimap remaining on screen during Victory Royale sequence

Fixed not being able to select building material while being a passenger in a vehicle

Altra novità riguarda la Modalità a Tempo Limitato The Floor Is Lava, emersa tramite un messaggio in-game. Questa LTM (Limited Time Mode) dovrebbe fare la sua comparsa questa settimana, presumibilmente come parte dell'aggiornamento 8.20, al momento però non ci sono conferme e non è escluso che l'evento possa slittare di qualche giorno.