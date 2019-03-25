Fortnite 8.20: tutte le novità della patch, svelata la modalità The Floor Is Lava

L'aggiornamento 8.20 di Fortnite arriverà questa settimana (presumibilmente tra martedì 26 e mercoledì 27 marzo) e su Reddit il Community Coordinator di Epic Games, Sean Hamilton, ha svelato la lista delle migliorie e delle novità in arrivo con questo update.
La patch 8.20 andrà a correggere alcuni bug e problemi tecnici relativi ai Cannoni dei Pirati di Fortnite ed altri aspetti del gioco, inoltre apporterà migliorie al gameplay ed al bilanciamento di alcuni oggetti come la Girosfera. Promessa anche l'ottimizzazione delle performance per ridurre i crash del gioco su tutte le piattaforme, di seguito il changelog pubblicato su Reddit, in lingua originale, così come diffuso da Sean Hamilton:
Weapons + Items
- Fixed an issue where Clingers were damaging players through walls when stuck to another player
- Fixed an issue preventing Glider item pickups from displaying their stack count
- Smoothed out the motion of grenade projectile trajectories, which were lagging behind by a tick
- Entering a vehicle no longer plays the release sound of balloons if you have no balloons
- The balloon rope will no longer remain on your back when you run out of balloons
- Fixed an issue where players were flying out of a Pirate Cannon in a different direction than expected
- Fixed an issue preventing the ability to enter a Pirate Cannon when close to other geometry
- Fixed the ability for players to finely tune Pirate Cannon’s ability to aim side to side
- Fixed an issue causing Buried Treasure to spawn loot on the Starting Island
Gameplay
- Fixed an issue with the icy feet effect remaining on indefinitely while emoting
- Traps now do damage to The Baller vehicle first before damaging the driver
- Fixed issue causing some traps to be inside thicker structures, making them hard to see
- Fixed a rare occurrence of a player being invulnerable while DBNO
- Fixed the camera sometimes traveling too far when cycling to another player
Performance
- Fixed an issue where poor server performance could cause undesired effects on clients such as unnecessary movement corrections
- Added a fix for a rare server crash
- Made a small server performance improvement related to the Baller vehicle
- Updated animation budgets to be more performant on higher scalability settings
Art + Animation
- Fixed a bug where the destruction effects were not playing on the Baller when it’s destroyed
Audio
- Fixed an issue where some items didn’t have proper audio when dropping them from inventory
UI
- Fixed issue with Main Menu icons becoming off-center
- Fixed a bug that was causing a player’s Squad Fill preference to reset to Fill
- Fixed an issue where scopes would be missing reticle lines on low settings
Spectating
- Fixed an occasional awkward camera movement that would occur when switching to different view targets while spectating
Mobile
- Fixed field of view on 21:9 devices
- Fixed an issue with quickbar and extra buttons that made it possible to cause fire state to be stuck on a continuous loop
- Fixed an issue causing the camera to jump on initial touch input
- Fixed an issue causing incorrect building pieces to gain focus when editing
- Fixed missing outline effect for squad members
- Fixed minimap remaining on screen during Victory Royale sequence
- Fixed not being able to select building material while being a passenger in a vehicle
Altra novità riguarda la Modalità a Tempo Limitato The Floor Is Lava, emersa tramite un messaggio in-game. Questa LTM (Limited Time Mode) dovrebbe fare la sua comparsa questa settimana, presumibilmente come parte dell'aggiornamento 8.20, al momento però non ci sono conferme e non è escluso che l'evento possa slittare di qualche giorno.