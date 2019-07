Fortnite: arriva il bundle Breakpoint, ecco gli stili alternativi del set Banner Brigade

Breakpoint's Challenge Pack



Start a digital revolution and take on Breakpoint's challenges to earn V-Bucks!



This pack contains:



- Breakpoint Outfit + Back Bling

- Breakpoint's Challenges: Unlock 1,000 V-Bucks as you complete a total of 6 Daily Challenges!



