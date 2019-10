Fortnite: è in arrivo un nuovo Starter Pack con skin, V-Buck e altro

The #Fortnite Wavebreaker Pack has been released in New Zealand and should be out worldwide in the next 24-48 hours. The pack contains the following:⁣



- 600 V-Bucks

- Wavebreaker Outfit

- Dry Bag Back Bling

- Swell Striker Pickaxe



Price: $5 pic.twitter.com/BOISeMaGal