Fortnite Capitolo 2: un leak svela tutte le skin di Halloween in arrivo nel negozio

This is the Season 1 Starter Pack! It's called "The Wavebreaker Pack"! :D Desc.: "Crash through waves of enemies with the Wavebreaker Pack. An outfit, a back bling, a pickaxe and 600 V-Bucks!" (h/t @defaultfnbr ) pic.twitter.com/vhcKHe9U58

These are all new Cosmetics in 1 Picture!



I also uploaded a video on my YT channel with ALL of those cosmetics! :D You can check it out here: https://t.co/4eTzLURhJZ pic.twitter.com/77g2fGDksn