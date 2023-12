Fortnite Capitolo 5: i glutei della skin di Snake al centro di una buffa polemica

screaming and yelling and throwing up because they gave fortnite solid snake a flat ass which is deeply antithetical to everything hideo kojima stands for. disgusting. pic.twitter.com/pyUyDR3sM4

we have to get solid snake out of the multiverse. if he shows up in another game his ass is gonna be fully concave. every time he meets ryu from street fighter he has less cake. pic.twitter.com/Lr5SxRnPs1