Fortnite Crew: un trailer svela l'arrivo di Loki, ecco tutti i contenuti del bundle

Loki, Prince of Asgard, Odinson, the rightful King of Jotunheim, God of Mischief, now a part of the Fortnite Crew 👑



Grab the July Crew Pack including the Loki Laufeyson Outfit inspired by Marvel Studios' The Avengers starting July 1.https://t.co/xJpSlauF3k pic.twitter.com/9KlBjAjH5X