Fortnite, crossover con Fallout in arrivo? La teoria di un famoso dataminer

THEORY: Could a Fortnite X Fallout collab happen soon? 👀



Fallout 4 is getting a big update on April 25, and alongside that, the game will be released on the Epic Games Store!



The last time Bethesda released a big game on the store (TESO), we got a Fortnite collab for it 🤫 pic.twitter.com/JIhbIuruHv