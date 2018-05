Fortnite, fate attenzione a chi offre V-Buck gratuiti o scontati: sono dei truffatori!

Say NO to scams!



Beware of scam sites offering free or discounted V-Bucks. The only official websites for Fortnite are https://t.co/8CxczhrZwk and https://t.co/zxorPaoiJb.



For more information of Account Security: https://t.co/oF57QdfDLH pic.twitter.com/5oTKougmuq