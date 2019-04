Fortnite sta per introdurre la nuova modalità Gun Game?

Seems like the Reverse Gungame LTM will be with games with an total of 20 players! pic.twitter.com/9sKpkfP5hc

Reverse Gungame LTM:



Description:

All players start with the same powerful weapon. Eliminating a player grants a weapon of slightly lesser power. The first to make it through every weapon, from best to worst, earns the Victory Royale!



Release date of this LTM is unknown