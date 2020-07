Fortnite, leak: in arrivo una nuova canna da pesca e una sfida globale

Looks like we might get a new "Advanced" type of Fishing Rods soon.. this fishing rod codename was added this update "RodPro", compared to the original fishing rod codename "Rod".

This "Fish Collection" screen was found by @spedicey1 in the game files. Apparently there will be a challenge to collect a certain amount of fish until the season ends.



This somehow reminds me of the Autumn Queen's Quest. pic.twitter.com/5i7nN9LIVc