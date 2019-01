Fortnite: leak Sfide della Settimana 6, Bushido e Fowl Play tra le skin del 10 gennaio

Week 6 Challenges Leaked (Now including (some) counts and battlestar payout (via @shpankus )) https://t.co/eIgAztIFHz @bodil40 @HappyPower @TheCampingRush @bnwkr @FortniteBR @FortniteINTEL

Unleash your claws … or your talons.



The Bushido Gear and Fowl Play Gear are back in the Item Shop! pic.twitter.com/oQOE1V80fH